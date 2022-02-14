Casino cows, calves to $4600

Brad and Trudy Simcox, Mummulgum, with Santa Gertrudis/Hereford weaner heifers, European Accredited, and sold at Casino on Friday for 754c/kg at 310kg to average $2341 for the entire draft of 33 head. Photo: Supplied

The market was dearer with recent rain creating demand and the weaner steers were a highlight. - Andrew Summerville, Ray White principal, Casino

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange yarded 2527 head of store cattle on Friday and another 882 female breeders on Saturday where cows with calves sold to $4600.

"The market was dearer with recent rain creating demand and the weaner steers were a highlight," said Andrew Summerville of Ray White, Casino, which hosted both sales.

On Friday the 1740 steers sold averaged 716 cents a kilogram or $1873.50 and reached a top of 990.2c/kg and $2734.33.

Little Valley Grazing Co, Stratheden, sold Braford steers, 744c/kg at 262kg for $1953.

Simmental steers 317kg brought 700c/kg or $2216 for G and K Waring, Stratheden.

Simmental steers 262kg made 779c/kg or $2045 for D and H Wood, Dyraaba.

A draft of 31 Brahman/Hereford steers from Grant and Jo Bulmer, Kyogle, brought bids of 730c/kg for 263kg or $1920.

Euro/Brahman steers from RN and MA Bailey, Rappville, made 750c/kg at 259kg or $1942.

During Saturday's special breeder sale at the NRLX heifers, 785 head, averaged 685.1c/kg or $1676.40 and reached a top bid of $2346.76 for European cross calves from Andrew and Ellie Hill, Tarcoola Grazing, Urbenville.

Hereford cows with calves from David and Kaye Martin, Lindendale, reached a sale-top of $4600.

Heifers made to a sale top of $4480 while cows from Darren Skerman, Kyogle, brought $3300.

Brad and Trudy Simcox, Mummulgum, with Santa Gertrudis/Hereford weaner heifers, European Accredited, and sold at Casino on Friday for 754c/kg at 310kg to average $2341 for the entire draft of 33 head.

Santa Gertrudis/Hereford weaner heifers sold to an average of $2489 for 42 head offered by Neil and Merle Summerville, Sextonville.

Brahman/Hereford heifers pregnancy tested in calf brought $3900 for G and K Richards, Casino.

Brangus heifers from G Patison, Alstonville, made $3616.

A draft of 42 Angus heifers with Booroomooka and Rennylea blood, off Coopers Creek flats at Bexhill, delivered an average of $4020/hd.

G and V Farrell, Murwillumbah, sold 36 cross bred cows with calves at foot to average $4040/hd.



