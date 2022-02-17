Emily Kissick taking sheep dog trials by storm

After only two years training and one year trialing, 19-year-old Emily Kissick, Bathurst, has taken the top spot in the novice section at the Commonwealth Championship Sheepdog Trials.



Held in Tasmania at Port Fairy from February 6-14, the trail attracted a total of 260 competitors with over 500 let outs during the competition.



Miss Kissick grew up in Sydney and was first exposed to working dogs after her father purchased one for their Crookwell property.



"Ever since we got him, I have loved it and wanted to get into it" she said.

"Dad bought me my first dog when I was 16 and I have loved it since.

"Everyone is really welcoming in the sport and its really fun." she said



Miss Kissick currently has a team of five dogs, four of which are Border Collies, and one Kelpie. "I only really have one competing at the moment, the rest are up and comers"

She is competing with a white and brown, Border Collie bitch named Vaimari Dixie.

This was only the fourth trial for Miss Kissick as she is so new to the competitions.



Her first trial competition was in Molong where "it was a bit of a play around and it was really great fun"

"Next was Finley, where I got 3rd in the encouragement"



"After that I was pretty hooked. I started knuckling down and training"

She then went to the Australian Sheepdog Championships at Koroit, Vic, where she placed first in the encouragement section.



Miss Kessick said her "partner and I really love trials and we have never really been down that far so we wanted to make the trip and go down"

She competed against 140 other dogs in the Novice section and ended up with a first round score of 90, top 15 score of 82, and a final score of 87 to put her at 259 and in the top position, 10 points ahead of second place.

Miss Kessick hopes to return to the competition again next year.

Emily Kissick with her dog Vaimari Dixie, competing at the Commonwealth Championships Sheepdog Trials in Port Fairy, Tas. Photo: Supplied

The next stop for the duo of Kessick and Dixie is the National Sheep Dog Trial Championships in Canberra, ACT, from March 14 to 20.



Although Miss Kissick is only new to dog training and trials, she has had a lot of support from some well known industry professionals like Garry White and Mick Hodgson.



"They are big influences and have given me a lot of help, plus my partner Jacob and my mum and dad of course"

From here, she plans to "keep training and have a good team for works and trials"

"I would definitely like to start breeding and have my own line, that would definitely be a goal"

She would plan to "mainly Border Collies I suppose but I really like my kelpies as well so I wouldn't be opposed to having a few Kelpies there too"



