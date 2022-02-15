Gates Performance Genetics tops $3,000

Gates Performance Genetics held their 2022 on-property ram sale with a large offering with a combined total of 145 Maternal Composite and White Suffolk Rams between the two breeds on a picturesque sunny day in the New England on Tuesday. Stud principal Rick Gates didn't just offer rams at this years sale with an additional 50 Maternal Composite 18 month old Flock Ewes avaible for buyers.

From 98 Maternal Composite Rams going through the pen, 61 were sold with a 63% clearance. An average of $1,280 was achieved with the top priced ram CM200259 going for $3,000 to return buyers Tony and Julie Partridge from Walcha. The broad framed ram had a weaning weight of 10.8 kilograms, Post weaning weight of 16.1 kilograms, -42 post weaning worm egg count and a MCP+ index of 155.8.



It was an increase of 17 rams offered from their 81 Maternal Rams in 2021 with Mr and Mrs. Partridge also the top buyer for 2021 Maternal Composite ram.

The Partridge family who own over 600 Maternal ewes, purchased a total of 5 rams on the day with an average of $1,880 amongst the top prized ram for $3,000.



"We have been buying from Rick and Julie Gates for over 7 years now and base our breeding program off their genetics. They provide a high production prime lamb genetic package that is low maiantance and highly productive .The low birth weight rams will go with our 7-9 month old ewe lambs for their first year lambing while the others will go with the older ewes. " said Mrs. Partridge.



Dalara Pastoral Company, Blackville where the volume buyers for the day with 11 Maternal Rams at an average of $1,200 compared to their 9 rams purchased the previous year in 2021.

In the breakdown of the White Suffolk,24 from 47 rams went under the hammer for an average of $1,125 and a Tag:WS200689 going for a top of $2,200.

WS200689 had a Weaning Weight of 11.4kilograms, Post Weaning Weight of 18.2, -66 Worm Resistance and a 2.6 Post weaning eye muscle depth.

A full clearance on all 50 the 18month old Maternal Composite Flock Ewes was achieved with an average of $290 per head across the board. The ewes were split into 2 lots of 25 with the first lot going for $320 per head and the second $260 per head.



Gates Performance Genetics stud principal Rick Gates was hoping for more of a clearance on the offering of rams at the sale although "happy overall with the total outcome".



"We were hoping to have more rams go under the hammer today and attendance numbers just weren't what we were hoping for to sell those additional rams" said Mr Gates

"Although moving forward ware getting more live lambs on the ground and are achieving results in a wide range of environments from Victoria up through to Southern and Western New South Wales, our client feedback on lambs sold as stores through Auction's Plus, sale yards or direct slaughter consignments have been outstanding to date with considerable profit made"

"Our Maternal and White Suffolk breeding program delivers genetics for self-replacing prime lamb enterprise, for producers breeding towards the goal of specialized prime lamb production with their programs".

"Sam (Ricks Son) will be returning at the end of the month which will be a great asset to assist with the day to day operations in getting around to clients and promotions, myself and Julie are looking forward to having him back lending a hand" said Mr Gates.

The sale was covered by Ray White Livestock Guyra/Armidale with Blake O'Reily the Auctioneer taking bids from across the room while being assisted by Sam Sewell.