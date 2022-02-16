YavenVale Poll Herefords' 'Ripper' bull tops at $120,000

YAVENVALE Poll Hereford stud has set a new personal best during its 23rd annual bull sale at Adelong today, with an outstanding sire prospect selling for $120,000.

When auctioneer Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services, Vic, introduced the bull he set the pace early commenting "he is called 'Ripper' for a reason".



The top-class bull attracted bidding from a number of studs, but it was the Victorian-based Newcomen Herefords, Ensay, which placed the final bold six-figure bid to ensure they were taking home the elite sire.

YavenVale Ripper R510 was his name, and he was set to carve his details into the stud's history books with outstanding genetic merit, sire appeal, hard-to-fault phenotype and a credible data set.

Sired by Wirruna Nixon N168 and out of YavenVale Marianne N466, the 22-month-old was homozygous polled and had estimated breeding values (EBVs) ranked in the top one per cent of the breed for scrotal size, top 5pc for 400-day weight and eye muscle area (EMA) as well as top 10pc for rump fat and intramuscular fat (IMF).



Overall the Pearce family sold 128 bulls from the 133 offered resulting in a 96 per cent clearance, memorising $120,000 top and $11,787 average.



Also make an enormous amount was the second-top bull, YavenVale Real Deal R125, purchased for $74,000 by Truro Whiteface, Bellata.

The rising two-year-old was by Morganvale Magic M303 and out of YavenVale Corisande L385.

YavenVale retained semen from both the high sellers for in herd use.



The sale was conducted by Ray White GTSM.

Full report in next week's The Land newspaper.

