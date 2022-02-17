Merryville stud ewes sold to $174

For their 38th annual stud ewe sale, Wal and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa, recorded a top price of $174 for 12 stud Poll Merino ewes, May-shorn, 17-18 months and not-station-mated (NSM).

Assessed by Dermot McGrath, Elders, Boorowa, the maiden ewes weighed 49.7kg average.

Thirty eight ultrafine and superfine stud Merino ewes, May-shorn and three to eight years old sold for $170.

They had their lambs weaned in November and were listed as NSM.

Another sale at $170 was recorded for 14 medium wool stud maiden Merino ewes, 17-18 months, NSM and May-shorn: while 22 superfine wool stud maiden ewes sold for $166 and 24 Poll Merino ewes, NSM and three-eight years old sold for $166.

Twenty nine fine wool stud Merino ewes, three to eight years, NSM with their lambs weaned last November sold for $166.

The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus.



Full report next week

