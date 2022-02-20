New pastures for green grazing enterprise

A carbon conscious approach to business has secured green funding for regenerative enterprise Wilmot Cattle Company and has enabled the progressive operation to purchase Paradise Creek Station via Inverell in order to continue its good work.



Stuart Austin, General Manager of Wilmot Cattle Company said; "This has been transformative for us - it has enabled us to purchase an additional farm and continue to apply the regenerative grazing principles we've had success with across our existing assets."

Next week Wilmot will host its annual field days featuring a range of speakers discussing ways farmers can improve grazing outcomes while improving carbon and soil retention in their paddocks.

"Our core business is breeding and trading cattle," said Mr Austin. "But with the support of NAB we've been able to commit to a number of ecological and climate outcomes which we consider co-benefits of how we operate. This is a significant step on our pathway to being carbon neutral."

Founded in 2008, Wilmot Cattle Company produces high quality grass-fed beef across four grazing properties in northern NSW. Already recognized for improving ecological health of their landscapes, the loan allowed the business to undertake a phase of expansion.

NAB worked with agricultural asset managers and advisors, Impact Ag Partners, to link the loan to measurable ecological outcomes such as improved soil health, carbon sequestration and protection of waterways.

Impact Ag Partners Chief Operating Officer, Toby Grogan, said that while the commitments need to result in real change, they also need to be tailored to the sector.

"We wanted to capture the principles and activities already being implemented by the Wilmot Cattle Company and likeminded businesses, and link these to evidence based outcomes, whether it be protecting and restoring a creek or participating in carbon projects to increase soil carbon," he said.

"The benefit we have in this case is the amount farm data we are already collecting through infield measurements and use of agtech such as Maia Grazing, which has streamlined the process."

Julie Rynski, NAB's Agribusiness Executive said; Julie said: "The investment Wilmott Cattle Company are making is a great example of how farmers can improve sustainability, resilience and long-term profitability. We all need to work together to identify and support these opportunities to ensure the long-term success of Australia's agriculture sector."

The carbon projects Wilmot Cattle Company is participating in, including those regulated by the Australian Government, will ensure permanence and verification by third parties.

