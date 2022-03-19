Sceptic to superfan: How Speckle Parks won over a producer

A SUBSTANTIAL dumping of 100mm of rain fell on Anthony and Jacquie Mate's property in one night in mid February.

That might be a headache for many cattle producers but it was a welcome relief for the beef producers at Bald Ridge, Leadville, about 25km east of Dunedoo, NSW.

The build-up of grass from good rain throughout October, November and December, followed by a dry period since the last week of January had created a substantial body of fuel.

"We were at the point of extreme fire risk," Mr Mate said.

The recent rain will mean a more confident entry into the cooler months for the Mate family and their mixed-breed herd, which will take the soggy conditions in their stride.

FUTURE: Some of the eight to 10-month-old Speckle Park weaners set to thrive.

Part of that ability to endure comes from the use of Speckle Park bulls.

What started out as a favour to their youngest daughter who "wanted some Speckle cows" has since turned into a firm investment into the breed.

The family purchased some Speckle Park heifers in-calf from a stud at Binnaway.

"Being sceptical, I originally thought they were just a pretty fad, but their adaptability to drought, flood and good seasons changed my mind to a very handy profitable breed," Mr Mate said.

That newfound respect and admiration saw the family start using Speckle Park bulls in 2014, from a Wellington stud.

Now the bulls play an integral role in the breeding program.

"From then to now we have purchased approximately 20 Speckle Park bulls from Mark Constable, Ersyldene Speckle Park Stud at Premer and Kempsey; two bulls from Minnamurra stud at Coolah, and a Whiteline bull from Victoria," Mr Mate said.

Their herd includes 150 Angus, Black Baldy and Braford cows joined for first-cross Speckle Park calves to mainly white Speckle Park bulls. There are also 180 first, second and fourth-cross Speckle Park cows joined to darker Speckle Park bulls.

Added to this are 40 first, second, third and fourth-cross Speckle Park heifers joined to low birthweight (LBW) bulls.



The Mates' operation runs across 3100 hectares which covers five properties; Bald Ridge, Byalla Downs and Daymar at Leadville; Oakburn and Ben Bein at Merrygoen.

It's a family enterprise involving Anthony and Jacquie's daughters, Cassandra and Jessica, with her husband Kaliam, helping to run the properties.

FEED: The river country on Bald Ridge is a mix of lucerne, clover, plus annual and ryegrasses. The Mates usually have about 100ha of oats solely for grazing as well.

Jessica and Kaliam mostly look after Oakburn and Ben Bein, with Jacquie doing the books for the entire business. Having seen the forecast for a wet summer, Mr Mate had all his dams on Bald Ridge desilted late last year.

It was a timely move, with each now "full and overflowing". This groundwater is accompanied by two bores on the property.

"Byalla Downs has five bores feeding tanks onto troughs, along with 10 dams and a river," Mr Mate said.



The country ranges from black and red basalt to black river country with also red medium soils, and a small amount of sandy soils.

The heavily clover-based pasture on Bald Ridge is highly responsive to rainfall which in itself needs to be managed.



The river country is a mix of lucerne, clover, plus annual and ryegrasses.



They usually have about 100ha of oats solely for grazing as well.

"The challenges with basalt tend to be the massive amount of feed," he said.

"In later years with the continual drought, it was bloat in cattle on clover, lucerne and white clover pasture in spring and autumn."

That said, the Speckle Park infusion has given the herd the ability to handle and thrive in these conditions.

SOGGY: Even under recent wet conditions, the Mate family's Speckle Park-cross cattle are doing well, coping with the excess but welcome rainfall.

The Mates' cattle are mainly marketed by Milling Stuart through the Dunedoo Saleyards with some going to feedlots.



Having been sold on Speckle Parks himself, Mr Mate said the breed was increasing in visibility within the Australian cattle market as buyer acceptance increased. Last month the family sold eight to 10-month-old heifers straight off their mothers for $2100.



Overall, Mr Mate said it was an ideal time to be within the beef sector.

"The beef industry looks great at present with the excellent prices," he said.

"The small worry is that as a producer-pushed market, to restock or to build up a herd is very costly."

