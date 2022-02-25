Build carbon to increase production

+15































A two-day deep dive into the intricacies of carbon sequestration, and proven profits to be made in livestock production while building biodiversity, inspired more than 300 mostly farmers at the Maia Grazing field days held at Wilmot, Hernani this week.

The how-to of creating a more resilient farm was explained, and land managers in attendance were given a clear insight into how badly the world wants Australian carbon credit units.

The best news for farmers was the numerical proof of increased livestock growing capacity as part of a program of management that allows for the growth of all things.

This was the fourth annual event held by Maia Grazing, whose paddock prediction and management program was developed on Wilmot properties, and in that time the carbon market has grown beyond all prediction.

