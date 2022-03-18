Strong growth for Speckle Park breed

INTEREST in the Speckle Park breed continues to grow each year, with the breed getting more traction in commercial markets.

At the end of 2021 Speckle Park International had 512 members - 455 in Australia, 40 in New Zealand, 12 in the breed's birthplace, Canada, and one each in the US, Ireland, Qatar and Singapore.

Of the Australian members, there were 12 life members, 34 junior members, 235 full stud members, 65 commercial members, and 166 associate members.

Speckle Park cattle are becoming more widely used in every state. with the breed's adaptability to different climates a big factor in the breed's growth.



"They're also becoming sought after in multiple markets, with good prices - and often premiums - for Speckle Park cattle through the saleyards, online, and private sales, as well as increased demand from lotfeeders and butchers.

SPI committee member Mitch Warrener said Speckle Park cattle consistently performed well in a variety of markets.

"Discerning rebuilders are noticing how quickly they can turn a profit earlier using the fertility and milking ability of the hybrid vigour with the first-cross female to turn off prime steers at 400kg," Mr Warrener said.

"Since the inception of the Speckle Park in Australia, different breeders supplying different markets have selected animals with the growth pattern and frame score to suit their market.



"Regardless of the frame score or maturity pattern, Speckle Parks consistently produce a high yielding, high quality carcase.

"Years of carcase-focused breeding in Canada has produced a hardy breed which will convert feed in harsh environments to marble by 14 months with optimal fats of six to 10 millimetres at the P8 (rump) site and 4mm to 7mm at the rib, and consistently yielding around 60 per cent.



"And as replacement females, they're economical to run. They forage well and are very fertile."

Society develops strategic plan

SPI recently released its strategic plan which was developed by the group's nine directors and includes 10 objectives which will help develop the breed.

The 10 objectives are:

to increase promotion of purebred animals to preserve and market the breed's premium qualities

to pioneer a shift across the breed from a focus on colour to carcase

to enhance marketing and communications to ensure they are effective, timely and targeted to enable greater engagement and participation, from the breeder to the consumer

to address genetic disorders - specifically gonadal hypoplasia - to ensure breed sustainability

to optimise and simplify administrative processes for members

to increase performance recording to enable growth across diverse beef market sectors

to establish member support structures which increase participation and engagement across the association

to embed international partnerships through establishing structured communications focused on data sharing, positioning for growth and enabling easier genetic exports

to become early adopters in promoting environmental impact reductions

to develop talent and succession planning for SPI leaders of the future, to enable ongoing success of the breed

Speckles ready to feature in show ring

SPECKLE Park will be the feature breed at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show, and breeders are already starting to prepare for the premier event.

SPI committee member Mitch Warrener said the 2023 event would be an outstanding opportunity to showcase Speckle Park, not just to Australia, but the world.

"Planning is in its early stages, however, we hope to put on quite a spectacle including steer competitions, junior paraders and a record number of stud entries," Mr Warrener said.

BEST IN SHOW: Junior bull Pemberton Thunderbolt Q65 was the supreme exhibit at Sydney in 2021.

The breed will also be on show at a number of agricultural shows in 2022.

Speckle Park is the feature breed at the Proston and Toowoomba shows in Queensland, and Armidale in northern NSW.

"Local show societies are keen to have Speckle Park as the feature breed due to the overall interest in the breed," Mr Warrener said.

"We are particularly excited to support the smaller shows and showcase to the rural, regional and remote townships the value of our breed."