Dunoon Angus hits $90,000 high, $17,701 average

Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders Stud Stock, top-priced buyer Chris McIlroy, Agri-Gene General Manager, Dunoon principal Jock Harbison and Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay with the $90,000 Dunoon R102.

COMMERCIAL producers went head to head with stud selectors at the Dunoon Angus sale on Monday, where bulls reached $90,000.

The Holbrook-based stud achieved an impressive average of $17,701 for its draft of 174 bulls in a total clearance - a considerable lift from Dunoon's last autumn offering where all 143 bulls sold to $45,000 and averaged $13,389.

And while it was a syndicate of two studs and a genetics company that paid top-dollar, commercial operators weren't far behind, paying $85,000 for the second highest priced sire.

Dunoon principal Jock Harbison noted prior to the sale kicking off that prices had lifted across the beef industry, with bull sales no exception, but was still blown away by the result which was above his expectations.

"It wasn't long ago when the result was very different," he said.

Notably 73 of the bulls in the draft were out of two-year-old heifers, and Mr Harbison said this was a "shot of adrenaline that makes me get out of bed", as it is a good indication the system was working in terms of genetic improvement.

Nairn Park Angus, Walcha, Clunie Range Angus, Wallangra, and artificial breeders Agri-Gene signed the $90,000 cheque for Dunoon R102, which was brought forward to be offered second in the sale.

Dunoon R102 is a 19-month-old Rennylea L519 son, and was used in the Dunoon program both as an AI and natural mating sire in the spring of 2021.

Chris Mcilroy of Agri-Gene said himself and the two stud principals - Rob Costello of Nairn Park and Clunie Range's Brett Guest - had identified the bull as "pretty special" and it was a "no brainer" to purchase it.

Malcolm, Annabelle and Sam Davies of Greenwald Pastoral Company, Foster, Vic, with some of the 19 bulls they selected for a $17,736 average.

Brett Guest said it was a "rare find, a bull that has a good phenotype as well as that dataset".

"He's a Rennylea L519 son and they were the standout sire group at the Dunoon sale - they averaged more than $10,000 above the overall sale average," he said.

"We inspected the bull prior to sale and thought he was a standout, he's got great structure and length and plenty of shape and the right maturity pattern.

"Both us and Nairn Park are pretty commercially orientated and like the breeding program Jock has at Dunoon, which was an important fit as well."

The 762kg bull rates in the top two per cent for its intramuscular fat (IMF) estimated breeding value (EBV) at +4.4, and the top 3 per cent for calving ease direct (CEDir).

It also ranks in the top 10 per cent of the breed for gestation length (-8.1), birthweight (+2), 600-day weight (+139), carcase weight (+82), and rump fat (+1.7).

Offered next in the sale and making just one less bid at $85,000 was Dunoon R274 - a bull of the same drop by the same sire.

This bull hadn't been used in the spring, meaning it weighed in slightly heavier at 852kg, and again featured strong IMF data of +3.9, putting it in the top 4 per cent of the breed.

It was purchased by Weering Pastoral Company, Weering, Vic, repeat buyers who last picked up the top-priced bull at Dunoon in 2020 - that time for $18,000 however.

This sale they selected six bulls starting at $20,000 and averaging $37,333.

Repeat and volume clients Chris and Helen Nixon of Black Mountain Pastoral Company at Gelantipy, Vic, described it as a "cracking" sale, taking home 14 new bulls starting with lot 10 and operating through to lot 163, with their draft averaging $18,000.

They paid to a top of $24,000 for Dunoon R146, yet another stand-out Rennylea L519 son with IMF in the top 2 per cent and suitable for heifers.

Mr Nixon said the Dunoon bulls, which they had been purchasing since the mid 1990s, had been performing consistently in their operation for a long period of time.

"They do well in our harsh environment, it gets down to minus 16 degrees and the cattle have done well over the long haul," he said.

Black Mountain will offer about 250 head at the annual Mountain Calf sales in Omeo, Vic, next week, and Mr Nixon is expecting prices to be even stronger than last year - which were their best ever.

"Three years ago the calves averaged just $750, so we've come a long way in a short time," he said.

Also buying in bulk was Malcolm Davies, Greenwald Pastoral Company, Foster, Victoria, another long-time client who paid an average of $17,736 for his 19 bulls, topping at $23,000.

Auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay of Elders sold all 174 lots via video auction without break, an impressive feat in itself, and said he was proud to stand over the quality of the draft.

"It's phenomenal for this program to keep putting up more and more bulls and keep increasing their average, it really highlights how the program is going forward and how their clients are supporting that," he said.

"Both top priced bulls had really strong commercial support, lot 35 had commercial guys on it up to $50,000 and the lot 2 bull speaks for himself, and it is good to see because there were studs bidding on him as well."

