Merino ewes under the spotlight at Taralga| Photos

Six flocks of maiden ewes were entered in the 2022 ANZ Agribusiness Taralga region flock ewe competition under the scrutiny of judges Brian Seears, Cooma, and Mick Peden, Bullamalita, Goulburn.

The most noted comment throughout the day was how well the ewes have come through one of the wettest years on record when up to 1250mm had been recorded for the twelve calendar months of 2021.

All present agreed that the attention to detail by flock breeders was paying dividends as there was little water stain and excepting those sheep with bad pasterns and shoulders, there was very little evidence of lameness.

It showed how Merino sheep can be bred for a high rainfall district and still be very productive.

Of the six flocks, four were nominated to be on display during the Taralga Show on March 13 when the winners will be presented with their prizes.

The four are, in order of judging during the day:

Chris and Steph Croker, Ayrston, Golspie, with their Thalabah-blood ewes



Geoff Croker, Meadow Drive, Golspie, with his Winyar-blood ewes



John Corby, Hilltop, Taralga, with his Grassy Creek/Carrabungla-blood ewes



Brian and Julie Corby, Bunjie, Taralga, with their Carrabungla-blood ewes.

