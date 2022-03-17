National award announced

THOSE behind the hives keeping the honey flowing and orchards pollinated have the chance to be recognised with a new national award.

The Australian Honey Bee Industry Council (AHBIC) officially launched the inaugural Australian Beekeeper Award program last month.

The award program will recognise a person who has demonstrated that he or she has made a positive difference to the Australian honey bee industry.



Nominations are open to all registered Australian beekeepers over 18 years of age. Applications close on March 31, 2022.

AHBIC chair Trevor Weatherhead said the program would showcase the people across the sector.

"Our beekeepers underpin Australian agriculture by managing the honey bees that pollinate crops including almonds, apples, avocadoes, blueberries, cucumbers, pumpkins, and rockmelons," Mr Weatherhead said.

"We are looking for registered beekeepers who have a clear and compelling vision for the honey bee industry's future growth and the potential to develop as an effective and respected industry leader."

Honey production and pollination services collectively generate $14.2 billion for the economy each year.

At a time when industry wants to better connect with consumers to help them understand the significance of honey bees, Mr Weatherhead said advocacy efforts will be a key determination in the judging criteria.



"Raising awareness of the importance of honey bees in pollination services and global food security is critical to supporting our industry's future, and we will be looking for individuals who can demonstrate positive leadership in this space," he said.

AHBIC will work closely with its six state beekeeping association members to facilitate the application and judging process, with each association nominating one finalist.



The successful Australian Beekeeper Award winner will then be announced at the fourth Australian Bee Congress in Sydney on June 8-11.

"It will be wonderful to shine the spotlight on the beekeepers who work in challenging conditions," Mr Weatherhead said.

To apply for the awards, beekeepers can either apply directly to their state body, or they can be nominated.

