Defying weather at Taralga

Judges Mick Peden, Bullamilita, Goulburn, and Brian Seears, Cooma, discuss John Corby's July-shorn, Grassy Creek and Carrabungla-blood maiden ewes.

The virtue of having the right nourishment balance in their Merino fleeces was on show during the ANZ Agribusiness Taralga Region flock ewe competition on March 1.

With all of the six entrants stating they recorded close to 1250mm for the 2021 calendar year, it was noticeable there was very little issues with fleece rot and colour in any of the flocks.

And it was an even more impressive effort on all breeders part when it is remembered only two years ago, the region was in drought, yet the right balance of wool nourishment kept the fleeces clean of dust.

It was a balancing act, judges Mick Peden, Bullamilita, Goulburn, and Brian Seears, Cooma, understood intuitively and each were very impressed with the quality, weight and style of the wool, as well as the impressive growth of the young ewes.

When judging the maiden ewes entered by Chris, Steph and Hugh Croker, Ayrston, Golspie, Mr Seears was very taken with the fleeces and the growth of the May-shorn Thalabah-blood ewes.

Chris and Hugh Croker, Ayrston, Golspie, with their May-shorn, Thalabah-blood maiden ewes classed by Jim Williams, Thalabah, Laggan.

"They are in good condition and have held up well through the weather," he said. "They are very good over the top and once again I can see you have focused on keeping the wool well nourished."

Mr Seears pointed out the ewes have a got a good spring of rib and neck extension, but it was the bright and soft wool with good staple length grown through a very wet year which really impressed him as it also did Mr Peden.

"These sheep have done particularly well, they are in pretty fair condition for the season," he said.

"They are pushing out a good staple of wool and they are big upstanding ewes."

Mr Croker did point out he still is concerned about the small number of ewes coming through which are very open faced and a bit 'strippy' on their front legs.

"They are too open and I'm going to select them out, about 50 ewes and I'm going to join them to a ram that has a high quantity of wool and try to correct that fault," he said.



The following flocks in order of judging will be penned during the Taralga Show on March 13, when the placegetters will be announced with the top two eligible for the ANZ Agribusiness and NSW Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Competition Championship to be held on 18 March.

Chris and Steph Croker, Golspie, with their Thalabah-blood flock. Geoff Croker, Golspie, with his Winyar-blood flock. John Corby, Taralga, with his Grassy Creek and Carrabungla-blood flock. Brian and Julie Corby, Taralga, with their Carrabungla-blood flock.

