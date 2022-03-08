Steers at Wodonga top $2940

Oliver Mason, leading the Elders team at NVLX Wodonga when cows with calves sold to $4480 through a mixed quality yarding. Photo: Elders

Values at the store sale last Thursday at NVLX Wodonga when 1313 head were penned were firm with a top price of $4480 paid for cows with calves, while heavy steers sold to $2940.

Auctioneer with Elders, Wodonga, Oliver Mason said there was a limited yarding of mixed quality cattle and he quoted the sale as 'firm' for the better pens.

"We often see at this time of the year reduced offering as producers have already sold the finished stock," he said.

"The secondary lines were definitely cheaper but demand was strong for the better quality lines and was reflected in the prices paid."

In the pens of steers weighing 280-330kg, values ranged from $1300 to $2250 (769c/kg); those weighing 330-400kg sold from $1600 to $2430 (664c/kg) and steers weighing 400-500kg sold from $1760 to $2580 (601c/kg).

There were 21 steers penned weighing over 500kg and they sold to top of $2940 (530c/kg).

In the heifer pens, those weighing 280-330kg sold from $1480 to $1940 (624c/kg), those weighing 330-400kg sold from $1580 to $2100 (576c/kg) and heifers weighing 400-500kg sold from $1900 to $2430 (569c/kg).

Three PTIC cows were penned and they sold for $2020, while 39 PTIC heifers sold from $2000 (508c/kg) to $3780 (630c/kg).

Forty two cows with calves sold from $3480 to $4480.

Feedlot interests were active and competing with restockers from local areas, northeast Victoria and southern Riverina districts.

Wodonga-based agencies Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien conducted the sale.

