Rennylea Angus top $45,000

Lucinda Corrigan Rennylea, Culcairn, with the top priced yearling bull at $42,000 purchased through AuctionsPlus.

The demand for top quality Angus bulls shows no limit when 124 bulls sold for $20,016 average at Rennylea, Culcairn, when the Corrigan family recorded a complete clearance with a top price of $45,000.

The top price was 50 percent up on last year, while the average was up more than fifty percent and for an increased offering.

The top priced bull, Rennylea R0896 was bought by return clients Charles and Cass Kimpton, Toora West, Glenthompson, Victoria.

The 18month old son of USA 18170041 Sydgen Enhance weighed 800kg, and had the estimated breeding values (EBVs) in the top five pc for IMF and top ten pc for growth traits and $GN+.

Mr Kimpton said there was "hardly anything not to like" about his new leading sire.

"He is a big bull but we feel he will be suitable for joining to our heifers," he said.

The Kimpton's join about 1400 Angus cows, and although they are not registered they breed a few bulls and have a discrete clientele.

They grow their progeny out to 18 months and will have 350 steers and 220 heifers for sale at Mortlake on 21 April. The bull was included in their draft of four bulls purchased for an average price of $29,250.

Second top price at $42,000 was paid for Rennylea S143, a 494kg yearling son of NORQ213 Rennylea Q213 and was purchased by DA and DE Johnson, Esperance, WA, through AuctionsPlus.

The Corrigan family extolled the sire potential of the young bull who is in the top one percent for all indices and they quoted in the catalogue - "We are very excited to see what these Q213 progeny do, they excel for early growth while moderating frame."

Volume buyers included the Wilmot Cattle Co, Hernani, who bought 17 new sires for average price of $25,176, and Sylvester Pastoral Co, Injune, QLD, who paid $18,000 average for five.

Reflecting on the sale, Lucinda Corrigan said her family has been at Rennylea for more than 150 years, and with the sixth generation, the family will be breeding quality Angus for many years to come.



The auction was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and settled by Nutrien, Albury, with Andrew Wishart and Peter Godbolt taking turns with the gavel.

