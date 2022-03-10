Calm before the storm

We had strong sales today to processors from the north due to the floods which made the job a bit better in places - Harrison Daley, Elders Adelong/Tumut, reporting on Monday's sale at Wagga Wagga.

At Monday's prime sale in Wagga Wagga, 2650 head were yarded up 200 on the previous week, and Harrison Daley, Elders, Adelong/Tumut, reported a fully firm to dearer sale on the back of increased processor competition.

"We had strong sales today to processors from the north due to the floods which made the job a bit better in places," Mr Daley said.

"There was a shortage of trade cattle, and with the strong feeder cattle prices producers don't see the point of taking them onto trade weights when they can get good money from the feedlots."

Mr Daley said the yarding was well represented by all types, and in very good condition which reflected the season and there was a good selection of light weight cattle suitable for backgrounding.

"Elders sold a run of PTIC mixed-age cows for 456c/kg," he said.

"They were only for sale due to the property being sold and were bought by restockers.



"We also had a good run of heavy bullocks which had been finished on grass."

At TRLX Tamworth, Scott Simshauser, Nutrien Tamworth manager, reported the yarding was cut by half to 720 due to widespread rain.

"It was a very mixed up yarding," he said.

"But it was very strong - I think we are in a 'between' stage where are just about to see the good spring drop calves come onto the market."

Mr Simshauser said processors were definitely active but with limited numbers on offer, many went home empty handed.

"The exporters would have been disappointed by the limited availability of heavy bullocks," he said.

"What was available were in good condition and sold to a strong market."

At Forbes, when 834 were penned, Ray White VC Reid Livestock director Scott Reid reported "the job was very strong and especially for the better feeder cattle."

"The trade cattle were a bit dearer, with the steers up to 400kg making 587c/kg, while trade heifers suitable for Coles selling for 606c/kg," he said.



"Numbers are consistent with this time of the year, and there was a few more better processor type cattle on offer. The cow job was very good."

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.