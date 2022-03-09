Wirruna Poll Herefords top at $35,000 for 71/72

Seventy two Poll Hereford bulls, eight PTIC breeders as individual lots and 22 PTIC breeders as group lots were offered by Ian and Diana Locke, for their annual autumn bull and female sale at Wirruna, Holbrook.

Mr Locke wrote that the 'R' bulls on offer are 18 months old and represent some of the best genetics available in the country.

They are grass-fed, independently assessed for fertility and structure and are ready to work.

Sale summary:

71/72 bulls sold - top $35,000, av $12,850

8/8 PTIC females sold - top $9000, av $7718

10/10 PTIC females sold - top $7800, av $7400

12/12 PTIC females sold - top $5400, av $4933

The top priced bull Wirruna Rossvale R291, was bought through AuctionsPlus by Yalgoo Pastoral, Walcha..

He was described in the catalogue as 'an attractive Napier son for boosting carcase'.

With his strong EBV's for carcase traits he was measured in the top one percent for EMA and IMF percentage.

Weighing 670kg he has a scrotal size of 39cm.

The top priced PTIC female Wirruna Golden Vanity P103 was bought by E and C Edwards, Forrest, for $9000, and the top priced pen of six PTIC females was also bought by E and C Edwards, Forrest, for $7800 per head.

Interfaced with AuctionsPlus, the Helmsman Sale System was introduced by Damo Holloway and Tim Nutrien, Nutrien, and was settled by Nutrien, Holbrook.

Full report next week

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.