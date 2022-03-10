Rural women #breakthebias at Dubbo

Being a woman in regional Australia, overcoming adversity and creating opportunities for off-farm income will be highlighted at the International Women's Day #BreakTheBias event at Dubbo today.
The event sold out in two days with people coming from as far as Tamworth, Sydney and Wagga to boost the local economy and hear from inspiring women including guest speaker Tory Archbold of Powerful Steps.
It will be held at The Exchange, where founder Jillian Kilby gives regional Australia the best chance at commercial success in their own business.
Discussion will also focus on the issues of being a female founder and/or entrepreneur in a regional and rural area.
Other panelists include:
- Caroline Maxwell, a mother of four, who travels with the Royal Flying Doctors Service vaccinating rural communities
- Dubbo Young Person of the Year Taje Fowler who will do the Welcome to Country.
- Founder of Galah Magazine Annabelle Hickson
- Buy From The Bush's Grace Brennan
- Mums & Co founder Carrie Kwan
- Jemima Aldridge - Dubbo
- Georgie Robertson from Regional PR