Rural women #breakthebias at Dubbo

Being a woman in regional Australia, overcoming adversity and creating opportunities for off-farm income will be highlighted at the International Women's Day #BreakTheBias event at Dubbo today.



The event sold out in two days with people coming from as far as Tamworth, Sydney and Wagga to boost the local economy and hear from inspiring women including guest speaker Tory Archbold of Powerful Steps.

It will be held at The Exchange, where founder Jillian Kilby gives regional Australia the best chance at commercial success in their own business.

Discussion will also focus on the issues of being a female founder and/or entrepreneur in a regional and rural area.

Other panelists include:

