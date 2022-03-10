Wodonga steers top at $2930

There was strong enquiry today for breeders when 917 head were penned for the regular store sale at NVLX Wodonga, where the majority of the offering was in forward store condition.



A feature of the yarding was the dispersal of the Angus herd on account CT and CM Packer, Lake Urana, who have sold their property.

Local restockers were very keen on the PTIC females on offer while feedlot interests were quick to purchase the heavier lines of steers and unjoined heifers.

Steers weighing 280-330kg sold from $1630 to $2210 (721c/kg), those weighing 330-400kg sold from $950 to $2390 (667c/kg) and those weighing above 400kg sold from $2210 to $2930 (535c/kg).

Representative sales of steers included 11 Angus weighing 261kg sold for $2050 on account CT and CM Packer, Lake Urana, eight Riga-blood Angus weighing 352kg sold for $2300 on account P and H Kirkbride, Baddaginie, Victoria, and 12 Angus 21-22 months weighing 547kg sold for J and E Mitchell, Tolmie, Vic., for $2930.

Heifers weighing 280-330kg sold from $1440 to $1850 (630c/kg), those weighing 330-400kg sold from $1550 to $2150 (578c/kg) and those above 400kg sold from $2170 to $2250 (557c/kg).

Representative sales of heifers included 12 Shrublands-blood Angus, six months and weighing 248kg sold for $1730 on account W and R Paulus, Mansfield, Vic; 12 Rangan-blood Charolais weighing 365kg sold by LW and B Pearce, Kergunyah, Vic., for $2110 and eight Poll Herefords, 17-18 months and weighing 424kg sold by Rosstulla Holdings, Beechworth, for $2170.



Sales of PTIC females included 43 mixed age Angus weighing 649kg sold by CT and CM Packer, Lake Urana, for $2900 and seven Shorthorn cross weighing 589kg sold by John Tuck, Mansfield, for $2900.

Sales of cows with calves included 11 Angus sold by CT and CM Packer, Lake Urana, for $3500: 13 Pine Park-blood Angus with Landfall-blood Angus calves and depastured to Rangan-blood Charolais sold by Heather Wurtz, Leneva, Vic., for $4000 and four Angus sold by WB and LD Hotson, Chiltern, Vic., for $3700.

Local restockers competed with feedlots and buyers from Wangaratta and Corryong, Vic, and Tamworth.

Wodonga-based agents BUR, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.

