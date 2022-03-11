Kenmere Charolais top at $20,000| Photos

Specialising in producing poll Charolais bulls backed with performance data on carcase quality, Matthew and Ann-Marie Collins, Kenmere Charolais, Holbrook, offered 40 bulls during their 9th annual on-property sale.



"Every year we are getting stronger and this year we are proud to present the best bulls we have ever bred," Mrs Collins said.

"They are a very even line and that is a plus for commercial beef producers.



"I know they can perform and it is great to see the success our customers are achieving."

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Sale summary:

34/40 bulls sold - top price $20,000, av $7676

The top price bull at $20,000, Kenmere Long Distance R187E was bought by Frank Hill, Heathcote.

Mr Hill bought the bull for was his 70th birthday present, and was very taken with the depth of the bull's escutcheon which he said was an great indication of complete meat cover.



He runs a herd of Saler cows joined to Limousin and Charolais bulls and sells his nine month old progeny through the Echuca saleyards.

"I'm breeding for weight for age," Mr Hill said.



"The key to having heavy weaners is weight for age and this bull at 826kg for 510 days of age has put on 1.61kg per day.



"I look for bulls putting on between 1.4 and 1.6kg/day so my new sire is ahead of the game."

The second top priced bull at $16,000 Kenmere Roll-Bar was bought by repeat buyers CM Pastoral, Moama.

Sired by Kenmere Synergy's Man and weighing 846kg, his Kenmere sale scan data 2022 included 130 eye muscle area (EMA), 12 Rib, 8 Rump, and 6.1 intra-muscular fat (IMF) percent.

Return clients CM Pastoral Moama, were major buyers securing a draft of ten bulls for $8600 average.

The auction which was conducted by Nutrien, Wodonga, and Peter Ruaro Rodwells, Wodonga, was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and Peter Godbolt, Nutrien stud stock was the auctioneer.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.