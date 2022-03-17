Market takes a breather

Warick Clydsdale, Davidson Cameron and Company, Scone, with 626kg Charolais cows from Godolphin stud, Rouchel, which made 391.2c/kg or $2450. Photo: Edwina Watson

Prime cattle markets took a deep breath this week across most yards, with prices firm for heavy bullocks but slightly easier for feeder cattle.

The exception was at Scone on Tuesday where extra buyers swelled the ranks at the rails to produce a top bid for cows of 407 cents a kilogram at 732 kilograms or $2981 from Godolphin stud, Rouchel.

"At Scone, where 500 head were yarded, the market was strong and the quality improved," reported auctioneer Warick Clydsdale of Davidson Cameron and Company.



"With no sale at Camden this week buyers from metro Sydney came up to Scone plus we had some extra export order jobs and as a result the export market was up as supply remains limited."

Young cattle to restockers were, of course, in high demand with light black calves topping at 850c/kg, while butchers' calves were "considerably dearer", selling to 614c/kg for 400kg.

"Calves off the cow have had a very good time of it," said Mr Clydsdale.



"They've had a very good start to life. The cows are all milking well and their progeny are of very good quality, possessing weight for age.



"It makes a nice change from our three years of drought."

The prime cattle yarding was back by 800 on last week to 1900 at Gunnedah on Tuesday. There was a good yarding with regards to quality and condition but bids for feeder steers and heifers declined in value by around 8c/kg reported Tim Walsh, Ray White Fleming and Ross at Gunnedah.

"The market was still strong, and it's hard to compare apples with apples," he said. "Last week feeders were plentiful but today they were in limited supply. Last week we had more cows with splitter calves.



"But the highs are just not there. I think we are seeing more cattle generally available. With the season we are beginning to see a return to normality in numbers.

"Overall the shortage of cattle will be there through winter and as we get further into next spring and summer we will go back to some sort of normality - which sees the market peak in July and August and drift back as numbers increase.

" After 20 years in the industry I can see that some things don't change and you can't escape certain cycles of supply and demand."

Manilla agent Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, said the trend at Tamworth on Monday reflected more buyer competition for kill cattle and dearer bullocks but cheaper bids on heavy feeder cattle.

"The feedlots were not there this week," he said.



"And the general nervousness about fuel and freight prices - the cost of doing business - has gone to the next level and this has led to an undercurrent of uncertainty. The cost of sowing oats, for instance, will take the margin out of the trade."

