Mudgee champs' qualifier attracts big crowd

Plenty of smiles at Mudgee's country championships race day. Photos by Samantha Thompson.

The Mudgee Race Club held a successful CDRA Country Championship Qualifier in late February, drawing a large crowd.

The Fashions in the Field winners were: Best dressed gent, Dan McCullun from the Gold Coast; Best dressed lady, Sammi Cormie from Coonabarabran with Jess Skinner from Binnaway named the runner-up; Best Millinery, Michelle Meyers from Mudgee.

The feature race was the 2022 Newhaven Park CDRA Country Championships Qualifier, 1400m with 1st, Zoo Station - Trainer: Gayna Williams, Jockey: Anthony Cavallo; 2nd, Tags - Trainer: Gayna Williams, Jockey: Reece Jones; 3rd, Lockdown Gamble - Trainer: David Smith, Jockey: Mathew Cahill.

