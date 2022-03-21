Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship| Photos

A cross-section of the best Merino flocks across the Southern Tablelands came under scrutiny today when eight flocks were subject to the eye and hand of judges Will Roberts, Victoria Downs Merinos, Morven, Queensland, and Rod Miller, Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria.
Associate judge was Mick Lisle, who was the winner of the 2021 Walcha Merino ewe competition.
The 7th ANZ and NSW SMBA annual Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship pits the two top placegetters in the Taralga, Crookwell, Boorowa and Gunning competitions, and they were judged in the following order.
Entrants - Taralga
Geoff Croker, Taralga, with his April-shorn, Winyar-blood ewes.
Chris and Steph Croker, Golspie, with their May-shorn, Thalabah-blood ewes
Entrants - Crookwell
Brad and Maria Cartwright, Fullerton, with their February-shorn, Thalabah-blood ewes
Gavin, Shireen and Caspar McDonald, Crookwell, with their October-shorn, Carrabungla-blood ewes
Entrants - Boorowa
Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Frogmore, with their May-shorn, Tara Park-blood ewes
Dermot and Teena McGrath, Boorowa, with their June-shorn, Tara Park-blood ewes
Entrants - Gunning
Peter and Lianne Whittaker, Gunning, with their June-shorn, Grassy Creek-blood ewes.
Campbell Basnett, Gunning, with his April-shorn, Bogo-blood ewes.
MORE GALLERIES
Awards:
Peoples Choice - Gavin, Shireen and Caspar McDonald, Crookwell, with their October-shorn, Carrabungla-blood ewes
Second - Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Frogmore, with their May-shorn, Tara Park-blood ewes
First - Peter and Lianne Whittaker, Gunning, with their June-shorn, Grassy Creek-blood ewes.
2022 Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship junior judging:
Encouragement Award - Ryland Old, Crookwell High School
Runner-up - Will Bailey, St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst
Runner-up - Leah Sturzaker, Crookwell High School
Winner - Archie Dowling, St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.