Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship| Photos

A cross-section of the best Merino flocks across the Southern Tablelands came under scrutiny today when eight flocks were subject to the eye and hand of judges Will Roberts, Victoria Downs Merinos, Morven, Queensland, and Rod Miller, Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria.

Associate judge was Mick Lisle, who was the winner of the 2021 Walcha Merino ewe competition.

The 7th ANZ and NSW SMBA annual Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship pits the two top placegetters in the Taralga, Crookwell, Boorowa and Gunning competitions, and they were judged in the following order.

Early start for the7th annual ANZ and NSW SMBA Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship beginning at Taralga.

Entrants - Taralga

Geoff Croker, Taralga, with his April-shorn, Winyar-blood ewes.



Chris and Steph Croker, Golspie, with their May-shorn, Thalabah-blood ewes

Entrants - Crookwell

Brad and Maria Cartwright, Fullerton, with their February-shorn, Thalabah-blood ewes



Gavin, Shireen and Caspar McDonald, Crookwell, with their October-shorn, Carrabungla-blood ewes



Entrants - Boorowa

Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Frogmore, with their May-shorn, Tara Park-blood ewes

Dermot and Teena McGrath, Boorowa, with their June-shorn, Tara Park-blood ewes



Entrants - Gunning

Peter and Lianne Whittaker, Gunning, with their June-shorn, Grassy Creek-blood ewes.

Campbell Basnett, Gunning, with his April-shorn, Bogo-blood ewes.

+35







































































MORE GALLERIES

Awards:

Peoples Choice - Gavin, Shireen and Caspar McDonald, Crookwell, with their October-shorn, Carrabungla-blood ewes



Second - Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Frogmore, with their May-shorn, Tara Park-blood ewes



First - Peter and Lianne Whittaker, Gunning, with their June-shorn, Grassy Creek-blood ewes.



2022 Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship junior judging:

Encouragement Award - Ryland Old, Crookwell High School



Runner-up - Will Bailey, St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst



Runner-up - Leah Sturzaker, Crookwell High School



Winner - Archie Dowling, St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.