Primex: 'We're here for farmers and our community after flood disaster'

One of the country's most comprehensive agricultural trade field days is offering much-needed flood relief and support for farmers and the community on the Northern Rivers.

Norco Primex director Bruce Wright was heartbroken to see the devastation caused by floods across the region and said Primex was ready to help with the rebuild.



Primex has provided an 'open gate' policy at its Casino venue, with Local Land Services offering an emergency fodder distribution centre, a helicopter drop service and base, support for animals and livestock, and a veterinary hospital. Recovery agencies are also using the Primex grounds.

"This flood disaster has had an extensive effect on our region but has further strengthened our resolve and determination to stage the best possible event," Mr Wright said.

"By making sure that Primex goes ahead this year, we can create access to products and services that are critically needed at this time."

Norco Primex 2022 has already filled 70 per cent of exhibitor spots and is on track to be the largest Primex in several years. Primex aims to achieve close to 400 exhibitors and an anticipated 30,000 visitors over the three days.

"Many companies have realised they can have a positive impact and support our farming, agribusiness, and regional communities at this crucial time by attending Primex," Mr Wright said.

"There are hundreds of businesses, family operations and organisations in our region which rely on Primex as a means of building their own business, especially as they now look to kick-start their recovery. We are determined to make the event a success for them and our community."

This year's event is on track to be the largest Primex in several years. Picture: supplied

Primex will continue to support disaster relief to ensure services can be effectively delivered and achieved as soon as possible. The event will then have a vital role in bringing the community and farmers together, just when they need it most.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. By supporting each other and working together, we will once again prove our resilience and remember why we love living and working on the land and throughout this special region," Mr Wright said.

Last year Norco Primex - a family owned and operated event - injected an estimated $4 million into the region's economy and generated more than $47 million worth of sales.

The event will continue its long-held tradition of attracting and highlighting the world's latest innovations and technologies, and these may help many impacted industries through the flood recovery process.

Primex is on from May 19-21.



Bruce Wright at Primex in 2021. Picture: Supplied

Vital partnerships build pathway to success

Mr Wright said Primex's strong relationships with its partners and exhibitors had been a key factor to its success ever since his father started the event in 1985.

"We are now very pleased to confirm we have signed a new and exciting partnership arrangement with long-term Primex partner, Norco," he said.

"This reaffirms one of the longest partnership any field days event in Australia has had, meaning Norco Primex will continue through to the event's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2024."

Norco chief executive officer, Michael Hampson, said the Northern Rivers was their heartland and Primex was an important event for the region.

"As Australia's only 100 per cent farmer owned dairy cooperative, we are proud to partner with Primex to showcase best practice in sustainable farming and primary industries," he said.

"We share a rich history with the land and people here and will continue to support our community."

The event's iconic presence in the region and its support of agricultural, regional and rural communities has been the basis of a new partnership with North Coast Local Land Services.

Local Land Services is a regional-focused NSW Government agency delivering quality customer services to farmers, landholders and the wider community. With extensive synergies between Primex and LLS, presentations and displays will be a centrepiece at Primex, designed to engage with landholders and assist people make better decisions about the land they manage and assist rural and regional communities to be profitable and sustainable into the future.

"Our partnerships extend the features Primex can offer our visitors, as we work alongside Meat and Livestock Australia, Southern Cross University, BCU, HXR, Richmond Valley Council and Lismore Toyota," Mr Wright said.

Another important partnership is with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, with Primex now incorporating the former Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show, highlighting the latest equipment in caravan camping, outdoor recreation, and lifestyle.

Site fees from this part of the event will benefit the vital helicopter service, and regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said they were grateful to be listed as a charity partner.

"Primex is a standout event for the Northern Rivers region and for exhibitors looking to showcase their products," he said. "We are already looking forward to 2022 and thank everyone involved with Primex for the generous support that helps us to save lives."

