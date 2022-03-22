Rangan Charolais bulls reach $18,000 twice

Rangan Charolais bulls hit $18,000 twice for a 90 per cent clearance. Interest was spread across the eastern states with bulls being sold to Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia to produce an average of $8469 across the bulls

Rangan Charolais principal Graeme Cook said he thought it went very well and labelled it as one of the most successful Charolais sales in the Southern New South Wales and Victoria.

As the first bull on offer, Rangan Ashwood N22 R17, had buyer interest sparked, quickly rising to $18,000.

The 928 kilogram, 21-month-old bull was purchased by Futurity Shorthorns and Charolais, Baradine.



Ashwood N22 R17 was a son of Rangan Ashwood F56 N22 out of Rangan Showgirl P87 and had an Eye Muscle Area (EMA) of 138 centimeters.

With a birth weight of only 36kgs, Mr Cook said he liked to breed this type of bull, "born early and light and then grow and finish".



Ashwood N22 R17 was in the top 1 per cent of the breed for gestation length and the domestic index, and in the top 5pc for calving ease, birth weight, and milk.

Mr Cook said it was the performance recorded herds that his stud buyers were looking for.

Equal top priced bull: Huon Royce with Graeme Cook, Rangan Charolais, Wodonga, purchasers Samantha ODonnell and Lynton Harrison, Belbourie Park Charolais, Yea, and auctioneer Peter Godbolt, Nutrien Stud Stock, Wagga Wagga. Photo: Supplied

Matching the top price of $18,000 was Huon Royce. A 19-month-old bull purchased by Belbourie Park Charolais, Yea, Vic.

The Rangan Pinay F21 N171 son weighed 768kg and an EMA of 119cm.



Royce was one of three Huon bulls in the sale as Mr Cook purchased the entire yearling bull drop from the Huon dispersal last year.

In terms of estimated breeding values, Royce was in the top 1pc for scrotal, and domestic index, as well as the top 5pc for 200 and 400 day weights, carcase weight, and Intramuscular Fat (IMF).

With 47 bulls being sold on the day, Mr Cook said the remainder continued to sell after the sale.

Mr Cook said he was very happy with the sale average of $8469 and stated there was still good value for local clients.

"To have a lot of bulls sell between five and seven thousand is really pleasing" Mr Cook said.

There was a lot of interest and bidding on AuctionsPlus during the sale but only four of the 47 bulls were successfully purchased online.

Among the 40 successful individual buyers, Mr Cook said there was a mixture of new and repeat clients.



The sale was conducted by Paul and Scollard Nutrien, Albury, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

Sale Breakdown: 47 of 53 bulls sold to a top of $18,000 twice with an average of $8469





