Stanthorpe weaner heifers

Stanthorpe yarded 1067 head of cattle on Thursday, mostly black Angus including good lines of Brangus, Charolais and Droughtmaster to record a total yard average for steers and heifers of $2051 for 734 cents a kilogram.

Steers 200 to 280kg, 330 head, averaged 783c/kg or $1930.59 and reached a top of 902c/kg and $2289.27.

Steers 280 to 330kg, 257hd, averaged 729.7c/kg or $2223.04 and hit a high of 874c/kg and $2578.30.

Heifers 200 to 280kg, 198hd, averaged 718.8c/kg or $1763.15 and reached a top of 772c/kg and $2117.73.

Sean Gunnlaugsson, manager of Dovara, "Mossvale" at Wylie Creek with a pen of the decade's finest organically certified Angus/Brangus from a herd that rebounded from the drought to make 776c/kg for 248kg or $1924 going to the Dalby, Qld district through KellCo.

Champion Angus steers, EU accredited with Alumy Creek blood produced by Andrew and Ellie Hill, Tarcoola Grazing at Woodenbong made $2620 at 710c/kg for 369kg.

Champion Angus heifers from the Pethers family, Woodenbong, 373kg made 750c/kg or $2801 going back to the Tooloom district as breeders.

Sean Gunnlaugsson, manager of Dovara, "Mossvale" at Wylie Creek said his certified organic Angus/Brangus calves were the finest in a decade, from a herd that rebounded from the drought, to make 776c/kg for 248kg or $1924 going to the Dalby, Qld district through KellCo.

A pen of Dovara heifers, 272kg made 630c/kg or $1713 going to Gary Hurtz of Liston.

Speckle Park steer from I.L. Rizzato and Sons at Maryland made 722c/kg for 238kg or $1718.

The Savio family, Poziers, yarded 86 head selling to $2129 for Angus 316kg at 674c/kg selling to Mark and Kay Wells, Ralston Qld, who went home with several decks of feeder-weight calves from the three Ray White sales last week.

Ian Mulcahy, Urbenville, sold black Angus steers off their mothers with Clunie Range blood to $2339 for 303kg at 772c/kg.

"The calves were a lot heavier this year," he said.

Aaron and Kehani McMillan, Woodenbong, sold Angus with Hazeldean blood to a top bid of $2460 at 692c/kg for steers 355kg, which averaged $2280 at 698c/kg for 2280.

Their heifers topped at $2186 for 290kg at 754c/kg.

"With all the wet weather the calves lost a lot of their sappiness, gaining just 10kg for the month leading up to the sale," Mr McMillan said. "Normally they would have been gaining 1.5kg a day."

Droughtmaster steers with Glenlands blood that "mastered" the drought at Craigie Station via Glen Lyon made $1944 for 255kg at 770c/kg while their heifers made $1772 for 251kg at 706c/kg.

The weaner sale was organised by Ray White Warwick with auctioneer Ben Johnston catching the bids.

