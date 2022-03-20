Flemington's Autumn first to $34,000

The move in timing was met with plenty of confidence with buyers as pushed 11 of 12 Limousin bulls to the sale top of $34,000 to average an impressive $13,273, while all 16 Angus bulls cleared to a top of $16,000 to average $13,938, eight of nine Limousin heifers cleared to average $9938, driven mainly by fellow stud supporters and guest vendors DSK Angus sold heifers to $27,000 to average a neat $13,000.

Top priced bull Flemington Ready or Not R21, sold to Andrew Stumer, Provenence Limousin stud, Fernvale, QLD and is pictured with vendors Ian and Donna Robson, Adelong, Jenni O'Sullivan and Lincoln McKinlay, Elders studstock.

The top bull was marked as stud sire potential from a young age and did not disappoint, recording one of the higher priced Limousin bulls for sale in recent times at $34,000.

He was sired by homebred sire Flemington Next Level N40, out of a Red Rock Black Lynx LG female, who went back to the infamous Red Rock Jaguar sire line and was a black homozygous polled, April 2020 drop calf.



At 17 months, he weighed in at just over 900 kilograms, scanned 140 eye muscle area, 5.2 intra muscular fat percentage and carried a 46 centimeter scrotal measurement.

He was purchased online by Andrew Stumer, Provenence Limousin stud, Fernvale, Queensland, who also took home the top Limousin heifer for $16,000, Flemington Cupid R15, a stylish 11 month old heifer calf by Cottage Lake Big Star and was PTIC to Oakwood B-Boy at the end of January.

Benjara Limousin's, Ellangowan, QLD, followed suit buying Flemington Rare Edition R6, a black, heterozygous polled son of Morrisvale Kept Secret for $20,000, who was top one percent of the breed for two indexes and 600 day growth, while top five percent for 200, 400 day growth, carcase weight and IMF.

Hewitt Cattle Co, QLD, continued the Northern raid buying two of the top priced Angus bulls at $16,000 apiece, while Michael Kelly, Tumut, kept the locals in the game with two Angus bulls averaging $14,000, Pete Jones, WT Jones and Partners, Brungle, bought two at a $13,000 average and Maroumba Pastoral, Adelong, loaded two Angus bulls at $10,500 each.



Young Jack Robson, JSR Angus, was a guest vendor in the Angus section and cleared all his seven bulls to the equal top of $16,000 to average an impressive $13,286.

Top priced female DSK Tel Lady Heather R73, sold by guest vendors Chris Know and Helen Alexander, Coonabrabran, with buyers Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, Lymbrook Limousins, Mossvale, who paid $27,000.

Plenty of action came late for guest vendors DSK Angus, Coonabarabran, with their top heifer being knocked down to Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, Lymbrook Limousin stud, Mossvale.



The couple wanted to "have a play" in the Angus breed and thought she was the perfect start to their new venture, they needed to get registered by Monday to be able to show her at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.

Ms Barham said this was their first foray into the breed, but they loved her pedigree going back to Texas Earnan out of a DSK Heather family line.

DSK Tel Lady Heather R73, was sold unjoined for the buyer to have the option to show and join at their own choice.

Also in the Angus heifer draft, Kristie Fuller, Diamond Angus, Cowra, dearly wanted the top heifer but was outpaced for those honors and settled for DSK RR Lady Heather R49, a Remitall H Rachis 21R daughter with plenty of presence and performance for $15,500, along with DSK Tel PandaS4, a Texas Earnan L612 daughter as an unjoined heifer for $15,000.



Ms Fuller, said she simply wanted more foundation females for her herd and they both went back to foundation cow lines that had been proven for many stud breeders over time.

The sale was conducted by Elders Adelong, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer