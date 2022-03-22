Blayney Show draws quality livestock entries | Photos

+12 Photos by Hannah Powe

























The 2022 Blayney Show was held on Saturday with a number of quality livestock entries showcased by local producers.

BEEF CATTLE

Judges: Bill Dunlop (stud classes), and Harry Phillips (steers and paraders), Bowyer & Livermore, Bathurst.



Interbreed champion bull and supreme exhibit: PC Royal Roll R017 (Angus), Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock.



Interbreed champion female: Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E (Charolais), Winchester Charolais, Orange.



Interbreed breeder's group: Pine Creek Angus.



Senior and grand champion British female: Padua Dream N11 (Angus), Jack Newham and Miley and Isla O'Brien, Orange. Res: PC Miss 94S Creed M042 (Angus), Pine Creek Angus.



Junior champion British female: PC Miss Great Northern R070 (Angus), Pine Creek Angus. Res: Rightime Dream R14 (Angus), Rightime Farms, Forbes.



Senior and grand champion British bull: PC Royal Roll R017 (Angus), Pine Creek Angus. Res: PC Quick Silver Q063 (Angus), Pine Creek Angus.

Junior champion British bull: Trowbridge BBB Fireball S13 (Angus), Trowbridge BBB Angus, Orange. Res: Goondoola Speed S11 (Red Angus), Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.



Senior and grand champion European female: Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E (Charolais), Winchester Charolais. Res: Winchester Daisy Duke N16E (Charolais), Winchester Charolais.

Junior champion European female: Rafter L Keeper R2 (Simmental), Rafter L Livestock, Molong. Res: MCL Miss Magnolia S12 (Limousin), Bede McAlpin, ?

Junior and grand champion European bull: Winchester Reload R7E (Charolais), Winchester Charolais.

Champion steer: SASC Sned S8 (Limousin), Scots All Saints College, Bathurst. Res: SASC Stanley S4 (Limousin), Scots All Saints College.



Champion handler: Jim Healey, St Stanislaus College, Bathurst. Res: Lachie Dawes, Bathurst.



SHEEP

Over 80 head of sheep representing seven breeds were assessed by judge Floyd Legge of Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets, Cudal.



Interbreed champion ram: Ashburnia tag 24 (Poll Dorset), Ashburnia Poll Dorsets, Four Mile Creek?.

Interbreed champion ewe: Boolina tag 19-03 (Corriedale), Boolina Corriedales, Bathurst.

Interbreed group of three: Ashburnia Poll Dorsets.

Champion Australian White ewe: Kildara Glen tag 21011, Kildara Glen Australian Whites, Bathurst. Res: SASC, Scots All Saints College, Bathurst.



Champion Australian White ram: SASC, Scots All Saints College. Res: Kildara Glen tag 21017, Kildara Glen Australian Whites.

Champion Border Leicester ewe: Tara sheep studs, Rockley. Res: Tara stud.

Champion Border Leicester ram: Tara 101-21, Tara stud.

Champion Corriedale ewe: Boolina tag 19-03, Boolina stud. Res: Boolina tag 21-07, Boolina stud.

Champion Corriedale ram: Boolina tag 20-16, Boolina stud. Res: Boolina tag 21-17, Boolina stud.

Champion Poll Dorset ewe: Montray 72-21, Montray stud, Rockley Mount near Bathurst. Res: Ashburnia tag 169, Ashburnia stud.

Champion Poll Dorset ram: Ashburnia tag 24, Ashburnia stud. Res: Ashburnia tag 114, Ashburnia stud.

Champion Suffolk ewe: Belvedere Park 07, Belvedere Park stud, Bathurst. Res: Belvedere Park tag 08, Belvedere Park stud.

Champion Suffolk ram: Belvedere Park 010, Belvedere Park stud.

Champion Texel ewe: Tara stud.

Champion Texel ram: Tara stud.

Champion White Suffolk ewe: Ashburnia tag 38-21, Ashburnia stud, Four Mile Creek. Res: Ashburnia tag 15-21, Ashburnia stud.



Champion handler under 14 years: Brendan Mitchell, Belvedere Park Suffolks, Bathurst.

Champion handler over 14 years: Jade Leven, Kelso.

