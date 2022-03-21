Burrawang breaks world record with $62,000 Dorper ram

Records were smashed at the 19th Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper on-farm sale with the ex-stud sire Trump WD 191472 hitting $62,000 to break the world record by a massive $12,000.

With 100% clearance and an average of of $5751 per head, Burrawangs principal Graham Pickles said he was very pleased with the results.

The 2.5-year-old, 112 kilogram ram, Trump, was the on everyone's list and bidding began rapidly with an opening bid of $21,000 from AuctionsPlus.

As the price rose, bidders began to drop out until there were two left to push the price to $62,000 for the successful purchasers James and Luke Hardwick, Deep Dale Dorpers, West Toodyay, WA.

The Hardwick brothers said they were very excited to secure Trump and are looking forward to the impact he will have in their operation.

Deep Dale also purchased another two ex-sires, Cowboy Dorper 191253 for $42,000, and Marksman Dorper 191354 for $26,000.

Underbidders on Trump, Dust N Rain Dopers, Pooncarie, were able to secure a different White Dorper ram just three lots later with Forsters WD 190525 for $31,000 and a son of Trump WD 191472, WD 210884 for $18,000.



Mr Pickles said there were really competitive prices for the stud sires and knows they will do very well for the studs that purchased them.

The sale was conducted by BR and C agents and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

