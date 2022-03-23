Funds flow to improve NBN network in regional communities

IMPROVED speeds on regional NBN wireless network and greater data limits on Sky Muster are set to be the two biggest benefits of a $480 million cash splash.

Announced by the federal government on Tuesday, the funding is set to improve internet speeds to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) to the 750,000 premises able to access the new, expanded coverage footprint, and a 250 Mbps service will be available to 85 per cent of premises.

The announcement comes less than a week after Parkes MP and former Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton told an audience of Narrabri locals to consider dumping Telstra in favour of other options such as NBN and Elon Musk's new Star Link service.

"My point is that people need to get away from the idea that Telstra is the only game in town because quite frankly they haven't been great at looking after us," Mr Coulton said.



"So as a result, the federal government is putting money into giving people options, whether it is Elon Musk, Sky Muster or other services, to ensure that if you're trying to use your phone in a paddock it will work.



"As a government, we subsidise towers that don't have enough customers but we shouldn't have to subsidise Telstra for upgrades to towers which are overloaded because they should be making good money off that."



A Telstra spokesperson hit back at Mr Coulton's comments, pointing to the telco giant's long history of investing in infrastructure for the bush.

"Telstra has always been, and will always be, committed to regional Australia," the spokesperson told The Land.



"That's why we've invested billions of dollars in recent years growing the size of our mobile network and the quality of our coverage. In fact, the Telstra mobile network now covers one million square kilometres more than any other telco.



"We'd welcome our competitors stepping up and making the same kind of investments, so that communities across regional Australia can benefit from more competition."

Parkes MP Mark Coulton told a crowd of Narrabri locals last week to explore their telecommunication options. Photo: Billy Jupp

Tuesday's announcement comes after the findings of the federal government's 2021 Regional Telecommunications Review were handed down by review chairman and former Nationals MP and Deputy Leader of the House Luke Hartsuyker in February. Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the upgrade was worth $750 million with NBN contributing the remaining $270 million.

"By using the latest 4G and 5G wireless technology, this upgrade will extend the coverage range from a tower, and allow higher speed services to everyone served by the tower," Mr Fletcher said.



"This means more people can be served by NBN fixed wireless; it means higher speed services on the NBN fixed wireless network; and it means higher amounts of data can be used by households and business customers.



"The upgrade will expand the fixed wireless footprint coverage by up to 50 per cent, enabling 120,000 additional premises to access fixed wireless services instead of Sky Muster satellite services."

Federal Regional Telecommunications Minister Bridget McKenzie said the upgrade was one of many measures the federal government was planning to improve services in the bush.

"The NBN is a critical part of our national infrastructure and economy, enabling employment, connecting families, and supporting business," she said.

"This investment provides a comprehensive response to recommendation six of the 2021 Regional Telecommunications Review, and is one part of a suite of measures we will announce as part of the Liberal and National government's response to the review in coming weeks."

The announcement was welcomed by the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) as it could be a major boost to families reliant on strong internet service for distance education.

"ICPA members have consistently articulated the need for satellite internet data enhancements and this announcement provides a pleasing response to these calls from the federal government and NBN Co," ICPA federal president Alana Moller said.



As part of the announcement, average monthly data allowances for standard Sky Muster plans will increase to 55 Gigabytes (GB) in the short term, increasing to 90GB once the fixed wireless upgrade is complete in around two years' time.



