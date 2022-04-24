Do you ask yourself these six questions before buying a cattle drench?

This is branded content for Zoetis.

Worms are growing increasingly resistant to parasites. Infected cattle have 7.4 per cent less average daily weight gain(17) and can have 5.4 per cent lower feed intake(17).

Dr Matthew Petersen, Livestock Operations Manager at Zoetis recommends producers ask themselves these six questions before buying a cattle drench:

Is the drench being used for weaners and young, growing cattle?

Are they buying cattle in or bringing cattle back from agistment blocks?

Are cattle being inducted into a backgrounding or feedlot facility?

Have they been disappointed by previous results from drenching?

Have they had parasite resistance diagnosed on your farm?

Do they also need to control ticks and/or lice?

"If the answer is 'yes' to any of these questions, the producer should consider using a dual active drench to ensure a high efficacy worm kill and to either prevent parasite resistance developing on your farm or break existing resistance profiles," Dr Petersen said.

Dr Matthew Petersen BVetBiol, BVSc is a Livestock Veterinary Operations Manager at Zoetis Australia Pty Ltd.

Introducing Dectomax V - Australia's first injectable dual active drench

DECTOMAX V is ideal for all weaners and young, growing cattle which are most economically impacted by worms. Given its very high treatment efficacy, Dectomax V is ideal as a quarantine/induction drench to prevent resistance worms entering a farm with brought in stock.



It can also be used in replacement breeding stock, such as replacement heifers and where necessary can be used in adult cattle. It is an ideal product for use on entry to backgrounding and at induction prior to feedlot entry to ensure resistant worms don't hinder weight gain.

DECTOMAX V is an evolution from Dectomax which has been trusted and used across Australia for over 20 years. DECTOMAX V combines the trusted performance of doramectin, from Dectomax, with the added strength of levamisole.



DECTOMAX V is the first injectable ML/Levamisole combination product registered in Australia and provides a dual active killing power with unsurpassed efficacy against key parasites, including those often resistant to other single active drenches.(1-14)

Providing high efficacy, this broad spectrum parasiticide with new dual active technology is designed to kill the most damaging parasites, including resistant worms.



Easy injectable administration results in highly reliable dosing. In addition to treating gastrointestinal worms, it also controls cattle tick and sucking lice.



The product claims:

For the treatment and control of adult and L4 larval (immature) stages of gastrointestinal worms, including both macrocyclic lactone and levamisole resistant strains

For the treatment and control of Cattle tick - prevents development of viable ticks for 30 days after treatment

For the treatment and control of Sucking lice - 56 days

Safe for use in calves from three months of age and at all stages of pregnancy

MEAT WHP and ESI: 35 days

Refer to product label for registered label claims.

When dealing with resistant parasites, delivering the right dose is vital

An injectable drench is deposited below the skin and absorbed directly into the bloodstream.Injectable drenches therefore achieve higher peak blood and tissue levels compared to pour-ons.



Injectable drenches slow the development of resistance.16 Doramectin when injected achieves higher tissue concentrations than ivermectin and moxidectin.

Dectomax V was also compared to leading drenches in Australia and the results were outstanding with an overall mean efficacy of 99.8 per cent across 13 studies(18).



However, two leading single active ML drenches used for comparison both showed results less than 95 per cent, indicating a growing level of resistance to this drench class.

Formulation and packaging

Dectomax V is packaged in a 500 mL amber glass bottle in a recyclable protective sleeve.



It will also be available in a Victory pack, which includes 6x500 ml bottles and a metal injector. As with all ML-Levamisole products, it needs to be stored below 25C (air-conditioning).

DECTOMAX V is safe to use from three months of age and at all stages of pregnancy. DECTOMAX V has a 45-days broaching claim when stored according to label.

