Clean sweep for Wattle Grove with grand champion Speckle Park bull and female

Judge: Niaomi Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.



No. of exhibits: 62



Junior champion bull: Wattle Grove News Man R115 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park



Reserve junior champion bull: Victorian WGSL223 Ruler R2 exhibited by Kiwi Park Pty Ltd



Junior champion female: Jackungah Luos Secre R12 exhibited by Mr Jack Nelson and Mr Sam Nelson



Reserve junior champion female: Rose Hill Dolly exhibited by Ms Natalie Pateman and Mr Alex Pateman



Senior champion bull: Wattle Grove N58 Tractor Q116 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park



Reserve senior champion bull: Wattle Grove Jagerbomb Q120 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Senior champion female: Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park



Reserve senior champion female: Baw Baw Esmeralda exhibited by Mrs Alexandrea Munday and Mr Peter Munday and 8 Mile Speckle Park



Grand champion bull: Wattle Grove N8 Tractor Q116 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park



Grand champion female: Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Supreme exhibit: Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Breeder's group: Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Pair of bulls: Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Sire's progeny group: Mainstream Eldorado E11 exhibited by Mr Jack Nelson and Mr Sam Nelson

Dam's progeny group: Notta 1B Hawkeye exhibited by Mr Jack Nelson and Mr Sam Nelson

