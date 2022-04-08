Clean sweep for Wattle Grove with grand champion Speckle Park bull and female

Sydney Royal 2022: Speckle Park breed results

Beef
Grand champion female also taking out Supreme Exhibit Speckle Park was Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 pictured with Michael McCue, Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, Bin Humphries, Wattle Grove Speckle Park stud, Oberon, judge Niaomi Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth, Stacey Clark, Casino, Claudia Humphries and Stuart Davies, Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.

All the results from the Speckle Park ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

Judge: Niaomi Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.

No. of exhibits: 62

Junior champion bull: Wattle Grove News Man R115 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Reserve junior champion bull: Victorian WGSL223 Ruler R2 exhibited by Kiwi Park Pty Ltd

Junior champion female: Jackungah Luos Secre R12 exhibited by Mr Jack Nelson and Mr Sam Nelson

Reserve junior champion female: Rose Hill Dolly exhibited by Ms Natalie Pateman and Mr Alex Pateman

Senior champion bull: Wattle Grove N58 Tractor Q116 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Reserve senior champion bull: Wattle Grove Jagerbomb Q120 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Senior champion female: Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Reserve senior champion female: Baw Baw Esmeralda exhibited by Mrs Alexandrea Munday and Mr Peter Munday and 8 Mile Speckle Park

Grand champion bull: Wattle Grove N8 Tractor Q116 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Grand champion female: Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Supreme exhibit: Wattle Grove Miss Wow N10 exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Breeder's group: Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Pair of bulls: Wattle Grove Speckle Park

Sire's progeny group: Mainstream Eldorado E11 exhibited by Mr Jack Nelson and Mr Sam Nelson

Dam's progeny group: Notta 1B Hawkeye exhibited by Mr Jack Nelson and Mr Sam Nelson

