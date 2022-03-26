Grafton Droughtmaster heifers, PTIC, to $5800

Grafton yarded 527 head of special breeder cattle on Saturday with the top bid of $5800 going to Droughtmaster heifers, Pregnancy Tested In Calf, from Don Morgan at Junction Hill going to Gus and Janine Young, Kangaroo Creek.

Heifers numbered 364 head to average $2780.15. First calf cows, 56 head, averaged $3552.68 to top at $4000. Cows with calves, 75 head, averaged $3384.67 and hit a high of $3900.

Cows, 30 head, averaged $3009.17 and reached a top of $3250.

The Pigg family, Ulmarra sold first cross heifers, PTIC, sired by Jomanda Brahman from their own bred Angus cows, to a top of $4350 selling to John Gorrie, Koolkhan, who also bought Unjoined first cross Charbray for $3000 from Edwards Livestock, Nettle Creek.

First cross Brahman/Hereford heifers from the Moorhead family, Baryulgil Pastoral Co, made $4000. Photo: Sophie Donovan

Edwards Livestock also sold red Brahman heifers, unjoined, for $3100 going to lower Macleay.

The Moorhead family's Baryulgil Pastoral Co sold 58 Hereford cows with calves on the ground and back in calf for $4000 to first cross breeder Adam Chapman, Fineflower. Baryulgil Pastoral also sold first cross Brahman/Hereford for $4000 to Geoff Love, Murwillumbah.

Unjoined Angus by AI sires, purchased from Franklin Angus, Upper Orara, as weaners by Wakehurst Investments, were sold at 16 months for $3700.

"The sale was very strong. The stadium was packed," said agent and auctioneer Mitch Donovan, who hosted the transaction under the Donovan Livestock and Property banner.

A the height of the flood earlier this month Mr Donovan considered not holding the sale at all, given the loss of lower river pasture and an approach to winter, but the reaction on Saturday proved something else.

"Producers are really confident," he said.

Read more in this week's The Land newspaper.

Unjoined Charbray heifers from Edwards Livestock Co, Nettle Creek, made $3000 on Saturday. Photo: Sophie Donovan

