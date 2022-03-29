Rogue sheep found after years hiding in scrub with 31kg fleece

It's not every day that you come across a sheep sporting a 31 kilogram fleece, but that's just what happened with one rogue wether found recently on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.

The wether in question was shorn during crutching earlier this month at Port Kenny property, Courtabie Station.

Wool producer Simon Guerin said the straggler had been living his life out in the scrub, happily avoiding shearing.

"It's not unusual getting them when they're double [the normal fleece size] but it's just getting them when they're that long that's a bit unique," he said.

"He's sort of evaded a few musters.

"My boys Matthew and Henry had seen him out there before but he was just a little bit elusive to get in.

"There were a couple of other doubles as well... you get a reasonable amount of stragglers out there."

The sheep was found on Courtabie Station, Port Kenny. Photo supplied.

Mr Guerin said they believed that the wether could have missed muster for four or five years.

"He was a bit surprised to be caught, I think," he said.

"He was doing pretty well though... pretty fit and healthy.

"He ran in quite well... I think he was enjoying his freedom out there."



The world record for a single fleece is held by Chris the sheep, who made headlines in 2015 after he was found wandering in the ACT, sporting a whopping 41.1kg of wool.



While not quite rivalling the record, the sheep found at Courtabie Station certainly got people talking.

""The length of the staple was a bit of a novelty... everyone wanted to take a sample of it because they hadn't seen it that long," Mr Guerin said.

"After he got shorn he had a bit of a spring in his step and was pretty bouncy because he'd lost all his weight.

"Hopefully he'll turn up again one day."

