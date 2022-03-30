Lumpy skin will shut state borders to cattle

THE detection of lumpy skin disease in northern Australia would likely result in borders slamming shut to cattle movements, government biosecurity experts have warned.

In similar style to the COVID closures, barricades would be considered an effective way to isolate infected states.

It would be a move that would bring cattle buying and selling to its knees, agents, producers and consultants said.

Thousands of head cross the NSW/Queensland border daily, either heading to paddocks for backgrounding and fattening or marketed back to feedlots and processors.

So too the trade between the Northern Territory and South Australia.

Plenty of Victorian weaners have made their way into Queensland in recent times too.

The lesser effect would be a one-way flow, with northern stock kept locked up, but even that would cause chaos.

Still, people concede it may be necessary to contain such a devastating disease.

A positive detection of lumpy skin would not only shut down the live cattle trade, it would stop the export of hides, milk and a range of cattle byproducts, deputy secretary of biosecurity and compliance with the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment Andrew Tongue said.

It could also flow through to the shutdown of access to major export markets for boxed beef, Cattle Council of Australia has warned.

President Markus Rathsmann said the industry's response to this threat would be the most crucial biosecurity policy decision it has faced in decades. It would affect the entire beef supply chain.

Australia's chief veterinary officer Dr Mark Schipp, who is currently in Indonesia with a team of experts from Australia helping to suppress the spread of the disease, said it was important that veterinarians, cattle producers, associated livestock industry personnel, indigenous rangers and the wider community were vigilant and could identify the disease.

Surveillance is now critical, experts say. Any delay in isolating a case will be 'deadly' because it is highly infectious and eradication close to impossible.



The disease is spread primarily by biting insects such as flies, mosquitoes and possibly ticks. It can also be spread by fomites through such things as contaminated equipment and in some cases directly from animal to animal. It does not pose a risk to human health, nor other livestock.

Infection causes an acute disease with fever, depression, and characteristic skin nodules. There may also be a marked reduction in milk yield as well as abortion in pregnant animals.

What to look for

Firm, raised nodules up to 50mm in diameter develop on the skin around the head, neck, genitals and limbs. Nodules can develop on any part of the body.

Scabs develop in the centre of the nodules after which the scabs fall off, leaving large holes that may become infected.

Swelling of the limbs, brisket and genitals may occur.

Watering eyes.

Increased nasal and salivary secretions.

Some animals with the disease may be asymptomatic.

