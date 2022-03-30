Egg myths potentially cracked

The reputation of eggs could be rejuvenated with an upcoming study considering the health benefits of the food production.

The University of SA will compare the effects of high and low-eff diets and high and low saturated fat diets on cholesterol in the body.

Conducted by UniSA's Alliance in Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity, the study will compare blood cholesterol and other blood lipid levels to determine whether eggs help or hinder cardiovascular disease risk.

Lead researcher Jon Buckley says eggs have received a raw deal when it comes to cholesterol.

"Dietary cholesterol has long been implicated in increasing bad cholesterol in the blood which promotes cardiovascular disease," Prof Buckley said.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance made by the liver and obtained through the diet.



Too much cholesterol in the blood it can build up in blood vessels, making it hard for blood to flow through arteries.



Too much of these fatty deposits can lead to CVDs, the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, with one third of these deaths occurring prematurely.

But Prof Buckley says eggs might have been linked unnecessarily.



"Foods that are rich in cholesterol are also typically high in saturated fat, and we now think that it is the saturated fat rather than the cholesterol that's associated with increasing blood levels of bad cholesterol and the risk of CVD," he said.

"Eggs are high in cholesterol but low in saturated fat, so we believe that their consumption does not increase bad cholesterol.

"There's also evidence that a key nutrient in eggs may cross into the brain and make people more physically active.



"So, it could be that eggs are beneficial for us rather than increasing the risk of heart disease."

UniSA is recruiting suitable participants for the study.



They are looking for people aged 18-60 years, non-smokers, with a healthy blood cholesterol as measured at a screening appointment with UniSA.

The study will take place over five sequential weeks where participants will have aspects of their fitness, weight, eating, and sleep measured.



Blood pressure and blood samples will also be collected.

