MaxCare's new infant nutrition products are latest step in mission to be most trusted

This is branded content for MaxCare.



"To be the trusted advisor in infant animal nutrition." This is what Tom Newton, MaxCare Business Manager stated when asked about who MaxCare want to be.



"We want to be the preferred partner and the company that people turn to for all their infant animal needs," he said.

This view has led MaxCare to the next chapter in their story. MaxCare was established around a core business of milk replacers for infant animals with the focus being on calves reared in dairy systems.



Since launching in September 2014, the brand has developed national distribution in Australia and New Zealand as well as servicing an increased export demand.



With this growing distribution network has come the demand for a more extensive range of products to service a broader market with MaxCare products.

On April 1, MaxCare released three new products into their portfolio with a commitment to continue adding new products in the coming years.

"We are really excited about this next phase in our business," Tom said. "This will allow us to offer our existing customers a wider range of product solutions and open up new opportunities with farms who traditionally haven't used milk replacers."



Tom said MaxCare had worked closely with their technical supply partners across Australia, North America and Europe to develop this new product range.



The new products include:

MaxCare Electrolyte PREMIUM - A scientifically formulated electrolyte with comprehensive hydration properties and buffering capacity.

A supplement for calves. A scientifically formulated probiotic containing a source of viable, naturally occurring microorganisms to support gut health.

MaxCare Whole Milk Additive PREMIUM - A comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, probiotics and in feed solutions to bolster the performance of animals fed with whole milk.

"The MaxCare products have been designed and sourced by our growing technical support team who have worked to find the best possible products to suit the market requirements," Tom said.

"The overwhelming feedback we get from our customers is about the exceptional level of customer service they receive from our sales and customer service team.



"The exciting thing about this new range is that we get to expose a broader audience to that service."

Scientifically formulated using the highest quality ingredients, the MaxCare range ensures optimum health and nutrition for your calves. Find out more about MaxCare and its new range of products at visitwww.maxumanimal.com

