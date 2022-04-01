Mayura wagyu heifer sells at $245k

An unjoined heifer has again raised the bar for the third Mayura high performance production sale.

The late September 2020-drop Mayura R1356 sold at $245,000, bought by Yulong Investments.

The same buyer paid the top price of $160,000 at last year's sale for a half-sister to this heifer.

The heifer is sired by Mayura Itoshigenami Jnr - also the sire of the past two top price heifers at the sale - and described by breeder Scott de Bruin last year as "the best Wagyu bull in the world".

Its dam is Mayura J0143.



The heifer was described as having an excellent topline, shape and style.



"She has a deep chest with excellent capacity and width across the loin," the catalogue said.

It also had the highest marbling score estimated breeding value in the Mayura offering, and was in the top 1 per cent for marble scoring, self replacing index, FBTi, and F1Ti.

A second Itoshegenami Jnr daughter made $220,000, also heading to Yulong Investments.

The "carcase powerhouse with huge marbling potential and massive eye muscle EBVs" was a late March 2020-drop out of Mayura M1811.

The sale also had strength in the bull offering with Lot 25, Mayura Renegade R0152, making $122,500.

The March 2020-drop "powerhouse" bull was out of LMR Toshiro and Mayura L0914.

It was bought by Hewitt Pastoral Enterprises, Taroom, Qld.

Semen lots also sold well, just shy of last year's record $70,000 price, with two straws from Itoshigenami Jnr making $62,500.

They are heading to the United States after being bought by Heartland Hill Farms, Boston, Massachusetts.

Overall, the sale had 45 lots - a mix of heifers, bulls, semen straws and embryo packages, with the sale grossing just shy of $2.5 million

The 22 females averaged $64,591, while the 13 bulls averaged $44,577.

The single embryo package sold at $15,000.

The nine semen lots averaged $51,000 per package.

During the sale, bids came from across Australia, and globally, with some bids from as far afield as Austria and the United Kingdom.

Auctioneer Harvey Weyman-Jones, GDL, described it as one of the "best ever" sales he had ever done.

Mr de Bruin said he was "blown away" and humbled by the support of the international Wagyu community.

