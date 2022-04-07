Steers sold to $2820 at NVLX Wodonga

Feedlot interests were very keen today at NVLX Wodonga today when 2075 head were yarded for the store sale under Wodonga-based agencies Elders and Paull and Scollard,

The sale featured Spry's-blood Shorthorn and Angus cows, mixed age and PTIC offered by HG and SA Bowden, Mountain Creek, due to their property being leased, along with a large draft of Simmental/Angus and Composite mixed-sex weaners, seven to nine months and offered by Glencoe Pastoral Co, Holbrook.

Sales of steers under 300kg included 22 Spry's Angus weighing 283kg sold by HG and SA Bowden, Mountain Creek, for $2155: 16 Angus weighing 277kg sold by L Park, Denilquin, for $2040 and 14 Herefords weighing 204kg sold by KJ Jackson, Tallangatta South, Victoria, for $1330.



Sales of steers weighing 300-400kg included 21 Lawson-blood Angus weighing 391kg sold by DR Stevenson, Tallangatta, Vic., for $2510: 23 Rennylea- and Kennys Creek-blood Angus weighing 305kg sold by WF and PC Ryan, Jugiong, for $2200 and $2390 for 9 Tulagi-blood Angus weighing 372kg offered by Burke Nominees, Jerilderie.

Grown steer sales included five black baldies weighing493kg sold by RK Edwards, Denilquin, for $2640: ten Angus weighing 496kg sold by S Doubleday, Jindera, for $2350 and 12 Herefords weighing 467kg sold by RL and AH Rollinson, Jerilderie, for $2550.

In the heifer pens, A Luckie, Bethanga, Vic., sold six Angus weighing 518kg for $2220: Nellshire Pty Ltd, Urana, received $2100 for their pen of 21 Angus weighing 386kg and RA and MR Cheesley, Indigo Valley, Vic., sold 16 Charolais weighing 374kg for $2200.

Interest in cows with calves saw C Adams and Co, Bungowannah, receive $3800 for five Angus and Malvern, Mayrung, sell nine Charolais mixed ages and PTIC to Speckle Park bulls for $2950.



The featured lines of Spry's-blood Shorthorn and Angus cows, three to nine years and joined to Spry's Angus bulls offered by HG and SA Bowden, Mountain Creek, sold to $2640 for 14 red Shorthorn cows weighing 641kg.



Other pens included 13 roan Shorthorn cows weighing 622kg sold for $2580 and nine Angus weighing 597kg sold for $2980.

Buyers attended from Deniliquin, Finley and Holbrook, while Victoria restockers from Corryong, Myrtleford, Shepparton and Wangaratta, competed with commission buyers and local restockers.

