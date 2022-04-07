Rudder steers herself to victory in paraders competition

The pouring rain didn't effect the stiff competition in the paraders section with year 11, Calrossy Anglican schools Zoe Rudder taking the grand champion title.

Coming from the first heat in the school section, Miss Rudder was awarded champion school parader and then had to compete against the RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final winner, Damon Murphy, Inverell, and the open parader, Alana Wade, Bathurst, for the grand champion spot.

Leading a 17-month-old Limousin steer bred by Bethany and Erica Bayliss, Baylim Limousins, Evans Head, judge Richard Murphy said she was a standout parader.

"All through the day she paraded that animal, led it around and showed it off," Mr Murphy said.



"She gave herself plenty of space, balanced that animal and had it stood up neatly."

Growing up watching her two older sisters compete in paraders competitions, Miss Rudder said she knew it would be something she would enjoy.

Her first competition was six years ago at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, held in scone and since then, she had competed across NSW with her school.

Miss Rudder said the past two years had been the most educational for her and she has been honing in on her skills through local competitions.



"I have gotten champion at a few little shows but they were nothing like this," she said.



"I definitely had butterflies but I kept telling myself, I have got this far so what will be, will be."



Aiming to attend university at the completion of her schooling, Miss Rudder plans to study veterinary science and hopes to always be working with cattle.

"Cattle are just something I enjoy doing, no matter how hard the work is," she said.

In winning the grand champion parader, Miss Rudder also received the Patrick Keast Memorial Perpetual trophy, donated by Beverly and Fleur Keast.

Results Summary:

Champion school parader: Zoe Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth

Reserve champion school parader: Sarah Morton, Chevelier College, Burradoo

Champion RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final: Damon Murphy, Inverell

Reserve champion RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final: Judith Hopkins, Illabo

Champion open parader: Alana Wade, Bathurst

Reserve champion open parader: Carlie Mackelmann, Congupna, Vic

