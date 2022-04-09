Monaro fleece on top at Sydney

Judging the fleeces - Scott Carmody, steward-in-chief Greg Andrews and Ben Litchfield.

When the Merino fleeces were assessed in open classes of the RAS fleece competition, the grand champion sash was awarded to AM and MG Goodwin, Coutengany.

The fleece had come through the Topmaking type wool - commercial classes - skirted fleece, fine Merino, ewe or wether class.

Judges for the competition were Ben Litchfield, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Cooma, and Scott Carmody, Sydney-based independent wool buyer and exporter.

When reflecting upon the entries, Mr Litchfield said the overall quality was very good, and considering the seasonal conditions during the past twelve months, it was a credit to the wool growers who had the exhibited fleeces.

"The challenge of the past season has been met and we can see the better nourished fleeces are still bright and have get the rain out," he said.

"It was hard to avoid a bit of colour and the tensile strength was a bit less than ideal, but it has been a challenge for wool growers, particularly in the commercial classes due an abundance of pasture which has made it difficult for sheep to grow out and still grow a good fleece."

Mr Litchfield said it was noticeable the heavy rain in the wool growing corridors had certainly affected the style of the fleeces.

"But I applaud the growers who have stuck to producing well nourished wool with length of staple and god style," he said.

"The grand champion fleece is as good as any we have ever seen and congratulations to the Goodwin's."

RESULTS

Grand champion awarded the David Merriman Hodgkinson Memorial Annual Trophy to AM and MG Goodwin, Coutengany.

Reserve grand champion - Alan J McCormack, Gurrundah.

Most successful Merino fleece exhibitor awarded The Thomas Farquhar Hodgson Memorial Perpetual Trophy to Maisters Swamp, Kentucky.

Champion Corriedale fleece awarded to Glen Esk, Rydal.

The Brian Deveraux Memorial Prize for skirted fleece superfine or finer Merino ewe or wether awarded to Hillcrestion Heights Merino stud, Bigga.

