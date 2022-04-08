Young Woman 2022 competition kicks off at Sydney Royal

+16

































MORE GALLERIES

The first delegation of competitors under the competition's new name of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women 2022 are well into the state competition at Sydney Royal Show, last night attending their official welcome dinner at North Ryde Golf Club.

The audience got to meet the competitors and follow their on-stage interviews, hosted by the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW.

The dinner signals the beginning of the final stage of the competition in the lead up to the big announcement of the winner on Sunday, April 10.



This year's competitors were also welcomed by the 2020 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl, Jessica Neale, Cootamundra, and the 2021 Queensland Country Life Showgirl winner, Brittany Kugel, Burnett, Qld.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

