Young Woman 2022

NSW Young Woman welcome dinner | Photos

Life & Style
Aa

The first delegation of competitors under the competition's new name of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women 2022 are well into the state competition at Sydney Royal Show.

Aa

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women 2022 kicked off the show with a dinner hosted by Agshows NSW at North Ryde Golf Club. The audience got to meet the competitors and follow their on-stage interviews.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.