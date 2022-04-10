Redemption reaches $18,000 at the RAS Angus sale

With full clearance, the RAS Angus sale topped at $18,000 with 13 live lots and seven embryo packages on offer.

Just three lots in to the RAS Angus Sale, the top price was achieved with Diamond Redemption R423 selling for $18,000 to the Giles Partnership, Ilford.

The 18-month-old Black Diamond Never Ever N436 bull was the reserve junior champion bull in the Angus judging earlier that day and had a successful show career being the interbreed champion bull at Lang Lang show and top five in the junior bull jackpot at Canberra royal.



+10





















MORE GALLERIES

Stud heifers sold strongly with Trowbridge BB Prue S19, reaching $16,000 through AuctionsPlus.

The 11-month-old heifer was a daughter of Paratrooper.

Embryo packages topped at $16,000 twice, firstly for a package of four Moogenilla Quinella Q33 x Booragul Glaze L64 embryos, and then for a pack of four Moogenilla Quinella Q33 x Booragul Glaze L110.

Both packages were purchased online.

Two lots were offered by Yamba Angus where the successful purchaser was able to select one heifer from a group of three. Both of these lots were purchased by EJ Angus, Packenham.

They selected Yamba Jilly R145 and Yamba Lakato S4.

The sale was conducted by Elders Stud Stock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.



Sale Breakdown:

100% clearance

3 of 3 bulls sold to $18,000 and averaged $15,000

10 of 10 heifers sold to $16,000 and averaged $11,100



7 of 7 embryo packages sold to $1600 twice and averaged $1342



Sale gross: $193,600

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

