Wagga Wagga's Colvin is country king with Another One

FINISHING second to Art Cadeau in the race last year, Wagga Wagga trained Another One went one better to claim the hotly contested $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick last Saturday.

The most important win for the gelding's trainer Gary Colvin and hoop Nick Heywood, Another One had to fight to the line to defeat the fast-finishing Time For War gelding Commando Hunt - trained at Scone by Cameron Crockett by a head.

"There will be a party back at the Coogee Bay tonight," said Colvin after the win.

Colvin is also a part-owner of Another One along with long-time Sydney owner but Southern Districts connected Gary Price, who race the four-year-old in partnership.

"This is one for the bush," said Gary Price.

Bred by Bowness Stud, Young, Another One was sold via the John and Helen North operated property at the Highway Session of the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale for $18,000 to Colvin. Another One has now won six races and $783,900.

Part-owner Gary Price, hoop Nick Heywood, and trainer Gary Colvin after the win of Another One in Country Championship Final. Photo Virginia Harvey.

Fittingly Another One is by handsome I Am Invincible stallion Super One, which stands at Newhaven Park at Boorowa.

The Final saw 50 to 1 chance and Epaulette gelding Amulet Street, ran a great race for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm (and jockey Hugh Bowman) for third, with the favourite Far Too Easy (by All Too Hard) fourth.

Also read: Todman link to leading racehorse Mo'unga

Orange trainer, Alison Smith had a thrill when her 150 to 1 rank-outsider and sixth emergency entrant, How's It Kev (by deceased Zariz), finished fifth.

At the same meet, it seems likely that exceptional filly Fireburn will claim two-year-old championship Australian honours this season after another fabulous win (following the Golden Slipper) in the $1 million Inglis Sires' Produce Stakes-G1.

Maurice colt, Hitotsu and John Allen, defeat grey Benaud (Brenton Avdulla) in the ATC Australian Derby at Randwick. Photo Virginia Harvey.

Trained to Garry Portelli at Warwick Farm, the second crop daughter of Rebel Dane (by Danehill's California Dane) looks set to attempt to complete Sydney's juvenile triple crown in the ATC Champagne Stakes-G1 at Randwick on April 16.

In breaking news, Rebel Dane is to stand at Widden Stud.

While each race was a highlight on a spectacular day of racing, champion sprinter Nature Strip (by Widden Stud's Nicconi) made it three successive wins in the ATC T J Smith Stakes-G1 demonstrating he is Australia's best sprinter. He has won 20 races and $18m. First run in 1861, the 2022 ATC Australian Derby was won by the Maher/Eustace trained Hitotsu, over the well-named Benaud (by Reliable Man, from Baggy Green), and Alegron (Teofilo), third. Hitotsu belongs to the first Australian crop of Japanese bred Maurice (at Arrowfield Stud, Scone), his stock seemingly improving with age and distance.

There are 12 youngsters listed at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale this week, with results in next week's Thoroughbreds.

Picnic cache

THE combination of Dubbo trainer Connie Greig and Warwick Farm based amateur hoop Leandro Ribeiro, continued successfully last Saturday, when the pair won the Tomingley Picnic Cup at the central-western district hamlet.

Previously the partnership combined to win the Ardlethan Picnic Cup and was second in the Tottenham Picnic Cup with the Written Tycoon six-year-old mare at her previous starts last month.

Sebring influence

HE may have died three years ago, but the influence of Widden Stud's former ace stallion and Golden Slipper winner Sebring marches on with the chestnut adding a new Group 1 winner to his sire record when Fangirl won the rescheduled ATC Vinery Stud Stakes at Newcastle recently.

Trained by Chris Waller at Rosehill, Fangirl became the eighth Group 1 winner by Sebring, a son of champion US sire More Than Ready, which also left a prominent mark in Australia when shuttling for 19 successive stud seasons to Vinery Stud, Scone

Bred and sold by George Altomonte's Corumbene Stud, Dunedoo, Sebring has sired over 738 winners (of almost 2000 wins) including 73 stakes winners for earnings of $119 million.

While sire of the dam of New Zealand Group 1 winner On The Bubbles, Sebring is also the damsire of Melbourne stakes winner He's Xceptional and year-younger full-sister Xtravagant Star (both by Newhaven Park based horse Xtravagant), winner of this year's Inglis Two-Year-Old Millennium at Randwick.

