Patrick Davis, is RAS/ASC Merino sheep young judge

"It was a great learning experience," Patrick Davis said after winning the 2022 RAS/ASC Merino sheep young judges competition.

He was presented with the Hugh Lydiard Memorial Trophy and the Condobolin PAH and I Association Inc's Don Brown Memorial Merino ewe competition award.

The late Hugh Lydiard was renowned in the Merino industry from his time as jackaroo and overseer on Uardry, Hay and manager of Egelabra, Warren, during which time he mentored many jackaroos into serious careers in the Merino industry.

Mr Davis, who has grown up on the families Demondrille Merino stud, Harden, had previous experience winning the young judging competition at the 2021 Great Southern Merino Show in Canberra.



But today, he was able to apply that experience in front of a large crowd.



"You have to approach the sheep and handler with respect as well as knowing about the traits of sheep and wool," Mr Davis said.



"Speaking in front of a crowd is nervous but good experience."

+4









MORE GALLERIES

The overjudge was Sam Picker, Hillcreston Park, Bigga, who considered the competition very tough due the evenness of the entrants.

"It was the tightest competition you could think off," Mr Picker said.

"Every one was so close - they were a great bunch of kids and all will have a great future in the wool industry if that is what they want."

Placegetters:

Champion: Patrick Davis, Harden



Reserve Champion: Monte Barnes, Hay



Third: Adam Fordham, Camden



Fourth: Lily Moore. Illford



Fifth: Lindsay Brown, West Wyalong



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.