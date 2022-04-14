More profit from fewer ewes and more lambs

Bare breeched three year old Merino ewes at Cowra.

"I'm only interested in those ewes who will have a lamb, not those that are dry," Doug Wright said. "Once you have got the maiden ewes through their first lamb, they will lamb all the time."

Mr Wright is the fourth generation of his family on the 520ha Claremont, east of Cowra, and last year he joined 1230 Merino ewes for the 2021 spring lambing.

He has a genetic and selection program based on Soft Rolling Skin (SRS) principles as they fit in with his philosophy of breeding Merino sheep on his country.

"She must be able to have a lamb, that is the priority," Mr Wright said. "And have an easy care, plain body, non-mulesed and growing a long length of wool."

Mr Wright has embraced the SRS principles for breeding Merino sheep which are highly productive in terms of fertility, growth and ease of management.

"I haven't jetted my sheep since 2012," he said. "And with their early maturity, I can join the ewes as lambs and after scanning any that are dry will be sold while they still have their lambs teeth.

"I don't give any ewes which are scanned dry or 'lambed-and-lost' a second chance as they are totally unsuited to be mothers and cause trouble when you are working with them."

The sheep on Claremont are shorn twice a year, and the average fleece weight across the grown ewes is six to six and half kg and yielding up to 75percent.

Mr Wright said having the twice yearly shearing is very interesting and depends upon his ram source.

"Some can grow enough at six months, while others can take seven or eight months, but my aim is six months, and that makes it a lot easier for management," he said.

"I also think it helps a lot to keep the sheep in good condition because of the six month shearing.

"And I also select for fat and muscle so the sheep have a bit of inbuilt security."

Traditionally, the Merino was selected for wool quantity and quality, and whereas Mr Wright is selecting for fat and muscle he is still able to select for good quality wool.

"Depending on where I am getting my rams, the different genotypes throw up a variation in micron and wool type," he said.

"The more you go for a frame type, the stronger the wool will be - which could be 19 or 20 micron.

"But if our main emphasis is on wool we get 18.5 micron."

Fertility is the main focus on Claremont, because without a large percentage of lambs weaned there isn't any increase in production moving forward.

"I call it 'profit and progress'," Mr Wright said.

"The more lambs you can wean, the greater the profit and also the progress you can achieve in terms of more sheep to select from to get your next generation going forward and improving."

Last year Mr Wright marked 127pc lambs to ewes joined and he lambs the twin bearing ewes separately if the mobs are big enough.

"You have to be a bit realistic about lambing ewes in separate mobs, sometimes we don't have enough paddocks that are suitable," he said.

"But I give the ewes every chance to rear her lamb, and as long as they have feed and water and you don't go near them they will be right.

"Their mothering ability is most important and the only thing that really matters is the survival rate."

Mr Wright has entered his maiden ewes in the local Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition, and although he hasn't had judging success he is still happy to take part.

"It gives me a chance to see how my type compares with the other entrants," he said.

"And you might come home with something interesting, not necessarily what they are doing with their sheep, but something on their place which might help you."

Along with being able to pick up some hints about sheep breeding and management, Mr Wright would also like more information on how the judges grade the entered flocks.

"I would like to see the actual marking sheet and what are the main criteria," he said.

"It appears to be based on wool production and the size of the sheep but I think we have to be careful when it comes to the size of the sheep."

Mr Wright admits caution when it comes to selecting the biggest maidens in his flock, as he is concerned about their potential size as three and four year olds.

During the recent competition, Mr Wright presented his maiden ewes in two mobs, as half had already lambed from which he weaned 96pc to ewes joined as lambs.

"Those ewes are set for life, but the judges never want to consider that as a valid point of production," he said.

"They never want to look at them and I know the non-performers have been taken out of them.

"They're the ones we should be looking at for their future productivity."

But Mr Wright was told during last year's competition they couldn't be considered because nobody else has that type entered.

"I think there is great potential in joining ewe lambs," he said.

"You keep the rest of the flock younger and you can sell them after three lambs at the current rates and they are still productive ewes.

"I'm better off running less ewes with more lambs - there is less risk and I can keep the ewes in good condition with less work."

