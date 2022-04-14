Jessica Kastelein is NSW RAS/ASC young fleece judge

Overseen by Chris McDonnell, the 2022 NSW RAS/ASC young fleece competition was of a very high standard which made the competition very exciting.



Mr McDonnell, is woolgrower and wool classer based at Tumblong, and he has been in the wool industry for over thirty years.

He has also worked for a major wool broking company as an auctioneer.

"The overall standard and presentation here today has been exceptionally high," Mr McDonnell said.

"As wool classers we are a very special group of people with our attention to detail when preparing wool growers clips for sale."

Results:

Champion - Jessica Kastelein - Central North

Reserve champion - Tahlee-Rose Duffy - Western

Third - James Gilmour - North-west

Fourth - Grace Burns - Far South Coast

Fifth - Paige Brown - Riverina

Jessica Kastelein will now go through to the 2022 ASA National Merino fleece young judges competition.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.