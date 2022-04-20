Angus takes Hordern honours back-to-back

The Hordern Perpetual Trophy for the best breed pair has once again been awarded to the Angus breed.

Judged by Tom Baker of Woonallee Simmentals, Furner, SA, the announcement marked the second consecutive win for the breed.

"These cattle are the pinnacle of the beef industry and epitomise what we do in the show ring," Mr Baker said about the cattle that paraded before him for the interbreed championship.

Consisting of the grand champion bull, PC Royal Roll R017, exhibited by Greg and Sharon Fuller of Pine Creek Angus, Cowra, and the grand champion female and best Angus exhibit, KO Jedda K127 exhibited by the Onisforou family of KO Angus, Kangaloon.

When commenting on the winning pair, Mr Baker said they were outstanding, complete packages.

"The Angus bull is an outstanding bull. A bull that brings a lot to the table but he brings huge power, huge muscle, huge balance, moves well, good bone," he said. "He's got that little bit of 'wow' factor about him.

Hats off to the Angus breed who celebrated back-to-back Hordern Perpetual Trophy wins. Photos: Branded Ag

"(The cow has) got that lovely neck extension. If you stand behind her she's got that big square hip, depth of body and capacity. She's done a really nice job on this calf as well - arguably she is the best calf at foot ... a complete package."

Particularly thrilled to win the Hordern Trophy was Theo Onisforou, the owner of KO Angus, whose love of cattle and passion of breeding stock began from attending the Sydney Royal Show.

"I am the longest - and most determined - city slicker that has turned into a cattle breeder. KO Angus will celebrate 30 years next year ... my passion is in the country," he said.

"I am loyal to show and I am the perfect illustration of how showing cattle attracts cattle breeders, as I am a direct result of a person from the city visiting the show and falling in love with cattle from associating myself with them at the show.

"I now recognise showing is not important to my stud, but I recognise the history of how and why we show cattle, and I am repaying the favour."

Mr Onisforou was honoured to win the Hordern Trophy and bring it back to Bowral.

RAS officials, Hordern representatives, Elders representatives and owners of the Angus winning animals. Photos: Branded Ag

"This cow that won was the calf at foot shown on her mum seven years ago when we got reserve to Greg (Fuller's Pine Creek) Angus cow that went on to win the Hordern," he said.



"We laughed and said it is great fun for my then cow's daughter to come back, get revenge and win the Hordern herself."

KO stud manager, Tim Lord, echoed Mr Onisforou's statements saying they had ticked off a big bucket list item.

"She is a good cow ... fundamentally she ticks a lot of boxes ... and the biggest thing for her is she is so youthful," Mr Lord said.



Despite this being the first-time KO Angus had won the Hordern, it was the second time a KO-bred animal had been part of the winning pair with a previous animal they sold as a calf-at-foot of a cow having gone on to win for Kywarra Angus, Blayney. This animal was KO Kine T65.



No stranger to Hordern success, Pine Creek Angus has won the perpetual trophy on eight occasions in its 54 years of exhibiting at the Sydney Royal Show, including last year.



"It is just unbelievable to win both, to win the Urquhart [see p13] and then go through to win the Hordern," Mr Fuller said.



Judge Mr Baker said you have to be impressed by what this bull brings to the table - "tremendous power, balance and a lovely type of bull which will offer industry an immense amount of substance".



Accompanying the Angus breed in the top three was the Charolais pair from Winchester Charolais, Orange, and Venturon Charolais, Boyup Brook, WA, and the Simmental pair both exhibited by Elite Cattle Co, Meandarra, Qld.

