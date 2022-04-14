Jessica Kastelein is 2022 national Merino fleece young judge

"They are an exceptional group of young wool judges," John Croake said when reflecting on the very high standard of entrants in the 2022 ASA National Merino fleece young judges competition held in the Cox Pavilion during the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show.



Mr Croake is the northern wool manager for AWN based in Tamworth and he was the overjudge for the 2022 competition.



"It was so close, half a point between first and second, and half a point between second and third," he said.



"They all handled the wool exceptionally well and are a credit to the wool industry."



Mr Croake said the competition was a wonderful opportunity for you people to get involved in an agricultural career.

2022 Entrants:

QLD - Shania Cornish

QLD - Phillipa Hacker - third



VIC - Tess Bunting



NSW - Jessica Kastelein - champion



WA - Oaklee Treasure - reserve champion



TAS - Sym Hood



2021 winners - Matilda Scott, Clarissa Peasley, Hayden Baker with Fiona Raleigh.

The 2021 competition was held over due to COVID and the judging this year was under the watchful care of Fiona Raleigh, AWEX.

2021 Entrants:

VIC - Erin Douglas



NSW - Clarissa Peasley - reserve



SA - Sophie Nuske



QLD - Will Hacker



TAS - Matilda Scott - champion



WA - Hayden Baker - third



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

