Jessica Kastelein is 2022 national Merino fleece young judge

Jessica Kastelein is 2022 national Merino fleece young judge

Sheep & Goats
George Lehmann, AWI, Dr Rob Wilson, chairman ASA, Phillipa Hacker, Oakless Treasure, Jessica Kastelein and overjudge John Croake, AWN.

George Lehmann, AWI, Dr Rob Wilson, chairman ASA, Phillipa Hacker, Oakless Treasure, Jessica Kastelein and overjudge John Croake, AWN.

Aa

An amazing experience for entrants in the ASA National Merino fleece young judges competition in the Cox Pavilion

Aa

"They are an exceptional group of young wool judges," John Croake said when reflecting on the very high standard of entrants in the 2022 ASA National Merino fleece young judges competition held in the Cox Pavilion during the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show.

Mr Croake is the northern wool manager for AWN based in Tamworth and he was the overjudge for the 2022 competition.

"It was so close, half a point between first and second, and half a point between second and third," he said.

"They all handled the wool exceptionally well and are a credit to the wool industry."

Mr Croake said the competition was a wonderful opportunity for you people to get involved in an agricultural career.

2022 Entrants:

QLD - Shania Cornish

QLD - Phillipa Hacker - third

VIC - Tess Bunting

NSW - Jessica Kastelein - champion

WA - Oaklee Treasure - reserve champion

TAS - Sym Hood

2021 winners - Matilda Scott, Clarissa Peasley, Hayden Baker with Fiona Raleigh.

2021 winners - Matilda Scott, Clarissa Peasley, Hayden Baker with Fiona Raleigh.

The 2021 competition was held over due to COVID and the judging this year was under the watchful care of Fiona Raleigh, AWEX.

2021 Entrants:

VIC - Erin Douglas

NSW - Clarissa Peasley - reserve

SA - Sophie Nuske

QLD - Will Hacker

TAS - Matilda Scott - champion

WA - Hayden Baker - third

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.